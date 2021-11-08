Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Size Worth $434.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market size is estimated to reach USD 434.2 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in the cases of respiratory failure among neonates, increased pollution levels leading to lung diseases in adults, need for quick treatment response, and reduced complications are the factors driving the adoption of inhaled nitric oxide therapy. The presence of several small-scale manufacturers and research initiatives undertaken by major players to prove treatment efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus further enhances market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The pediatric type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the rising usage of INO therapy on account of its efficacy and reduced complications

The Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF) application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

Hospitals was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to the presence of funds and well-established infrastructure in this end-user setting

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the growing pediatric population, rise in the cases of respiratory diseases, and presence of local manufacturers of disposables

Some of the prominent companies are Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Getinge, Vero Biotech, LINDE, Beyond Air, SLE, Nu-MED, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Air Liquide Healthcare, and Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Read 139 page market research report, "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Pediatric, Adult), By Application (HRF, AHRF), By Product (Disposables, Systems), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Safe and effective treatment regimen, a rapid offset of action, reduced toxicity, high concentration of drug at the target organ, avoidance of systemic adverse reaction, and reduced dose of medication are some of the advantages of INO over other medications. This leads to the improved adoption of INO, potentially driving the market growth. Market leaders like Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals are providing fundings to conduct clinical trials of INO therapy to treat complications in COVID-19 patients. Such initiatives are said to boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market on the basis of type, product, application, end user, and region:

INO Delivery Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pediatrics



Adult

INO Delivery Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF)



Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure (AHRF)



Others

INO Delivery Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Disposables



System

INO Delivery Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Centers



Clinics

INO Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Norway





Sweden





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey

List of Key Players of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Getinge

Vero Biotech

LINDE

Beyond Air

SLE

NU MED

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Air Liquide Healthcare

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.