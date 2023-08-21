Inhalis Therapeutics SA Achieves Key Milestone with Patent Application Filing

News provided by

Inhalis Therapeutics SA

21 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

LUGANO, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhalis Therapeutics SA, a pioneering privately-held company specializing in advanced inhaled treatments for life-threatening diseases, proudly reveals a significant stride forward as it submits a new patent application on INHAL-101, its lead asset. This strategic move strengthens the company's positioning and enriches its intellectual property portfolio.

Dr. Silvia Panigone, CEO of Inhalis Therapeutics, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The achievement of this pivotal milestone marks a moment of great pride for Inhalis. Our dedicated team has been steadfastly committed to developing INHAL-101, a unique small-molecule PI3K/mTOR/BRD4 tri-specific inhibitor. This ground-breaking formulation employs proprietary mSAS® supercritical fluid technology, demonstrating a compelling profile for addressing the complex challenges of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). By selectively inhibiting the key IPF-driven pathogenic elements through a single inhalable medication, with excellent safety potential, INHAL-101 offers an opportunity to harness its full pharmacological power to be an efficacious and well-tolerated drug. This recent patent application strengthens our competitive positioning and provides additional value for Inhalis. We remain dedicated to our journey, and most importantly, to those people afflicted by IPF who stand to benefit from our unwavering commitment."

About Inhalis Therapeutics SA

Inhalis Therapeutics SA is committed to develop breakthrough inhaled treatments for life-threatening disorders. Solid science and industry-leading delivery technology are combined with an experienced management team to research and develop new inhaled treatments for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and other diseases. The lead asset, INHAL-101, a ground-breaking solution for IPF, is poised to initiate clinical trials in Q4/2024. The company's pipeline also includes INHAL-102, tailored for lung cancer, and additional assets in late-preclinical proof-of-concept stages for oncology, fibrotic diseases and pulmonary infections.

For further information, please contact:

Silvia Panigone, PhD, EMBA
Chief Executive Officer
Inhalis Therapeutics SA
Phone: +41 78 89 89 644
Email: [email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189259/Inhalis_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Inhalis Therapeutics SA

Also from this source

Inhalis Therapeutics SA franchit une étape importante avec le dépôt d'une demande de brevet

Inhalis Therapeutics SA erreicht mit der Einreichung der Patentanmeldung einen Meilenstein.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.