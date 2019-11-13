Inhance Digital Appoints Maziar Farzam as President and CEO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive agency Inhance Digital announced today that Maziar Farzam has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. After a brief hiatus, Mr. Farzam returns to the company he co-founded in 1997: "This company is, and has always been my passion," said Mr. Farzam. "My team and I are spearheading a new generation of technology, products and services I believe are about to turn the interactive world on its head." Mr. Farzam's industry expertise will help accelerate Inhance's trajectory as the company continues to scale. With more than 25 years of experience in the immersive marketing industry Mr. Farzam's first focus will be building interactive solutions to transform the way people inspire, engage and inform.

Strengthened Leadership

The Board of Directors has a strong focus on planning and with Maziar Farzam taking the role of President and CEO, the Board is very confident Inhance has the leadership to drive its success for the next chapter. While technological disruptions and the digitalization of industries are accelerating, Inhance has developed new service models and strengthened its leadership with a high value-added offering for its customers' interactive activities. "In an industry that is consolidating rapidly there is no doubt that Inhance is the ideal partner to build world-leading solutions in digital marketing," said Mr. Farzam. "We will create benefit for our customers, and outstanding opportunity to showcase the talent of our amazing team."

Maziar Farzam

Maziar Farzam is a leader in immersive experience design and an expert in extended reality technologies and techniques that change the way companies transfer complex knowledge. "At Inhance we innovate to create fresh ideas and possibilities. We take bold risks to shape the future because our customers expect us to. We make a meaningful difference for our people, our customers and the world around us and create shared success that will benefit everyone," said Mr. Farzam.

Inhance Digital

Inhance Digital is a creative interactive agency that brings the best talent and technology from film, VFX and video games to transform your messages into unforgettable immersive experiences.

For more information, press only:

Michelle Farzam

310 344 9300

michelle@inhance.com

For more information on Inhance Digital:

www.inhance.com

SOURCE Inhance

Related Links

https://www.inhance.com/

