Inhance Technologies launches European initiative with acquisition of Fluor Technik System

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies ("Inhance"), a leading international provider of polymer materials science solutions, has acquired German company Fluor Technik System GmbH ("FTS"), Europe's leading provider of post-mold fluorination technology. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 1992, Lauterbach-based FTS has established itself as the leading provider of plastic barrier and surface modification solutions in Europe, with clients in more than 20 countries worldwide. Similar to Inhance, FTS' patented solutions deliver exacting functional performance to allow its clients' end products to perform better, last longer, and comply with increasingly stringent regulations. The company's versatile capabilities support customers in a wide variety of end markets, including medical devices, consumer products, industrial filtration, aerospace and automotive.

The addition of FTS brings to Inhance a key strategic geography in Europe, a broad scope of post-mold fluorination capabilities, key local relationships, and an excellent team of professionals with a longstanding reputation for their technical expertise, customer service, and on-time delivery. In addition to FTS' long list of blue-chip commercial clients, the company's track record of creating environmentally sustainable and fully recyclable solutions for its customers' products has also allowed FTS to develop deep relationships with several European universities and research institutes.

"Over the course of its history, Inhance has continually sought to expand both its breadth of technical capabilities and its geographical reach," said Andy Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhance. "FTS and Inhance are an excellent fit in terms of cultural, technological, and strategic alignment. Moreover, the addition of a European presence, when paired with our 16 facilities across North America, South America, and Australia, ideally positions Inhance to serve its global customers as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging solutions, greener chemistries, and more judicious use of natural resources."

Bernd Möller, founder of FTS, said: "I could not think of a better partner for FTS than Inhance. This is a powerful combination that will allow all FTS customers to benefit from Inhance's complementary technologies and know-how while maintaining the same ease of doing business that our customers have come to expect."

Michael Koma, Chief Operating Officer at Inhance, added: "We have long admired FTS and their strong reputation for quality, and so welcoming the FTS team into the Inhance family is a proud moment for us. We view this partnership as the first significant step towards offering Inhance's broader set of polymer materials science solutions to the European market. We are already making significant investments in equipment and personnel in Lauterbach, and we are excited to establish FTS as our foundation for further expansion in Europe."

Inhance Technologies is a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners. For more information, please email info@inhanceproducts.com.

About Inhance Technologies

Founded in 1983, Inhance Technologies is a leader in the transformation of plastics and other polymeric substrates for higher performance through its portfolio of proprietary materials science technologies. Inhance's solutions serve a wide range of end markets, including crop protection, healthcare, consumer products, fuel systems, automotive, and industrial, through 17 facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Australia. As a Responsible Care® company, Inhance is committed to environmentally sustainable solutions and proud that its barrier packaging technology is fully recyclable. More information can be found at www.inhanceproducts.com.

