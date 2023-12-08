Inhance Technologies Seeks Expedited Court Review to Stop One-sided Orders Issued by U.S. EPA

News provided by

Inhance Technologies

08 Dec, 2023, 17:13 ET

Petition to Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Requests Halt of EPA's Actions

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies today announced it is seeking review by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to stop the one-sided orders issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on December 1. If allowed to take effect, the orders will force Inhance Technologies to shut down its 11 barrier technology facilities across the U.S., disrupting downstream industries and related supply chains that rely on the company's environmentally critical technology. Inhance Technologies seeks to expedite a review by the Court and to halt EPA's actions prohibiting fluorination, which would otherwise become effective on February 28, 2024.

Inhance Technologies has employed the same fluorination technology since 1983, yet EPA is relying on its Significant New Use Rule (SNUR) to shut down the company's 40-year-old practice – despite the fact that the technology is not "new" and produces minute amounts of long-chain PFAS unintentionally and only as impurities, which are explicitly exempt from the SNUR.

EPA also failed to provide Inhance Technologies with fair notice that it believed the SNUR applied to the company's fluorination technology – an interpretation EPA adopted only in hindsight, two years after the final rule was published.  Rather than declaring a new rule, EPA has in effect retrofitted the SNUR to enable its recent regulatory actions against Inhance Technologies.

Background
Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA may regulate a new use only if (1) the use is new (i.e., not ongoing) and (2) the new use is subject to the SNUR, which was never intended to cover uses that existed at the time the SNUR was proposed in 2015. EPA's entire regulatory theory is based on the idea that a party subject to TSCA's significant new use rules must submit a Significant New Use Notice (SNUN) at least 90 days before its use will be initiated – and that the new use cannot begin until after EPA has conducted its risk determination.

During the rulemaking process, EPA was explicitly asked to clarify whether its impurity exemption would apply in cases where long-chain PFAS are present as an unintended residue left over from the manufacture of a fluorinated polymer. In response, EPA stated that "[t]o the extent the chemical substance subject to the SNUR is only 'unintentionally present' at the point of manufacture, it is already exempt" as an impurity.

About Inhance Technologies
Inhance Technologies is a global leading provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies. For more than 40 years, Inhance has been developing innovative technologies and solutions that enable new levels of product performance, while reducing environmental impact. With operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, Inhance is transforming specialty plastics and chemicals on a global scale and in a wide range of industries, from consumer products to healthcare, electronics to agriculture. More information can be found at www.inhancetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Inhance Technologies

Also from this source

Inhance Technologies Response to U.S. EPA Call to Ban Fluorination

Inhance Technologies Response to U.S. EPA Call to Ban Fluorination

In response to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) December 1 orders directing Inhance Technologies to cease fluorination of high-density...
INHANCE TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES BIPARTISAN CALL FOR EPA TO RIGOROUSLY ASSESS PFAS

INHANCE TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES BIPARTISAN CALL FOR EPA TO RIGOROUSLY ASSESS PFAS

Inhance Technologies (Inhance) today expressed its support for the principles called for by Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) and House...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.