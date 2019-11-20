inHealth Hires New Chairman

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inHealth Medical Services, a lifestyle therapeutics company, has appointed Harry Kim as Chairman of the Board.

Kim brings 20+ years of executive experience scaling innovation across healthcare, technology, and consumers. As Chairman of InHealth Medical Services, Kim will guide the growth of the company's clinically proven lifestyle therapeutics to improve health and business outcomes.

Harry Kim, inHealth's new Chairman of the Board Harry Kim joins inHealth as Chairman of the Board

Prior to joining InHealth, Harry was SVP and General Manager at American Well, an industry leader in telehealth services and technology. Kim also served as the Global Business Lead for Samsung Health, applying mobile technology to connect millions of consumers to clinical services.

"We're excited to have Harry join the company," said CEO Aubrey Jenkins. "Our growth necessitates the visionary leadership he brings. It's a rare executive who brings his passion for lifestyle therapy and wellness combined with his depth of leadership experience in healthcare and technology. I look forward to working with him to grow inHealth and help millions of people improve their chronic conditions."

"In the US, our healthcare model is essentially sick-care management. Bending the cost curve and breaking the trajectory of disease progression means empowering patients to live a healthier lifestyle," Kim said. "inHealth has clinically demonstrated blockbuster level outcomes through its telehealth-based lifestyle therapy programs. It's time for the healthcare industry to embrace this into a new standard of care."

In addition to his years at American Well and Samsung, Kim spent 10 years growing Hewlett-Packard's Global Health & Life Sciences business from $3B to over $11B. He was responsible for HP's Digital Hospital, which became a $1B+ new service. Kim studied at UC Berkeley and graduated from California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo, magna cum laude.

For more information, please contact Deborah Rappaport at 206-931-3727, email 229594@email4pr.com or visit the inHealth website at www.inhealthonline.com.

inHealth is a clinically proven lifestyle therapeutics company for high-risk, hard to treat patients. They deliver reimbursable 1:1 coaching via video on any HIPAA compliant platform. inHealth coaches, following proprietary clinical decision-making protocols, deliver clinically proven improvements in diabetes and obesity and ten other chronic conditions. In their most recent clinical trial, patients showed a 47% improvement in HOMA-IR score, a measure of diabetes risk, and 7.7% weight loss. inHealth solutions includes a CDC recognized diabetes prevention program.

SOURCE inHealth Medical Services

Related Links

http://www.inhealthonline.com

