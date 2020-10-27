InHealth MD Alliance Unveils Patient-Centered Advertising Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InHealth MD Alliance (IMA) , a leading independent provider of high-quality primary care physician services in Central Florida, debuts their first-ever patient-centered stories advertising campaign set to run through December in the Orlando and Tampa metro areas during active enrollment. The campaign titled "In Their Own Words" features real patients who share their personal experiences on what makes IMA special to them.

"Now more than ever, people want to connect with other people they can relate to, which is why we created this campaign with our patients in mind," said Alex Cornelio, IMA's Chief Growth Officer. "We want to convey to the communities we serve that they are in good hands at IMA and that we genuinely care about their health and well-being. Who better to communicate this than our patients?"

"In Their Own Words" was primarily built around several pillars, including Wellness, Trust, Familiarity, Protection, and Closeness. The campaign includes TV, digital, social, radio, and print ads. The TV spots and creative are based on the patient's point of view. The creative campaign features a total of six Spanish and English-speaking patients sharing their experiences at IMA.

"These unscripted mini-stories come at a time where authenticity is paramount," said Jose Zodda, Director of Advertising. "People, in general, expect healthcare companies to play a meaningful role in their daily lives. Our very own patients were passionate enough to share their own unique experiences helping us derive meaningful content and making our centers more relatable."

Preview our English and Spanish videos and get a glimpse at what makes IMA Medical Group so special to our patients.

About InHealth MD Alliance

InHealth MD Alliance (IMA) provides high quality primary medical and wellness services with focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families, and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, IMA serves patients in 19 medical centers across Central Florida including Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Tampa, where more than 60 physicians serve over 20,000 members under fully capitated risk-based contracts with leading national managed care organizations. IMA Medical Group is also nationally recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com .

