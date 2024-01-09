InHealth Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InHealth Technologies ("InHealth") is issuing notice regarding a data security event that may have exposed personal and health information of certain InHealth customers. At this time, there is no evidence of any attempt to misuse personal or protected health information of InHealth customers. InHealth is committed to taking the necessary precautions to ensure its customers have access to available resources that can protect them against potential misuse of their information.

What Happened?

On November 11, 2023, InHealth became aware of an incident in which unauthorized personnel accessed and attempted to disable certain InHealth systems. InHealth immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to secure its network, to determine the nature and scope of the activity, and to remediate any effects. Through its ongoing investigation, InHealth subsequently learned certain files had been encrypted by an unauthorized party and determined information pertaining to certain individuals may have been exposed.

What Information Was Involved?

In the incident, personal health information exposed may have included certain individuals' name; date of birth; demographic information at enrollment; social security number; prescription information, including prescribing physician, diagnostic code, and products prescribed/purchased; and health insurance/billing information.

What InHealth is Doing.

InHealth takes customer privacy and security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of the suspicious activity, InHealth moved immediately to investigate and respond. The investigation included confirming security of the network, restoring affected systems, and determining the extent of personal and personal health information potentially affected. InHealth has hardened its existing data security with additional access controls, further data minimization, and supplemental monitoring tools, in order to prevent incidents from occurring in the future.

To honor its commitment to maintaining timely and transparent communication, InHealth is providing mailed notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals. These letters include resources that individuals can reference to further protect their information.

For potentially affected customers, the mailed notices include details on how to enroll in complimentary identity theft protection services through IDX, a ZeroFox Company. IDX identity protection services include credit monitoring, identity theft recovery services, credit restoration insurance, and other assistance.

What Individuals Can Do.

Individuals who did not receive written notice of this incident but believe they may be affected or have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice may email InHealth at [email protected] or contact InHealth's call center at 1-888-903-5490, which will be available Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM Pacific Time.

About: InHealth Technologies® develops, manufactures, and distributes Blom-Singer® voice restoration and ENT products worldwide. Dedicated to the voice restoration market for over 40 years, the company's hallmark continues to be product design dedicated to patient health, safety, and comfort. More information at www.InHealth.com

SOURCE InHealth