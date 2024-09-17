inHearing Technology Inc. Announced the Acquisition of Intricon's Hearing Health Business

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inHearing Technology Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., announced on September 11, 2024, the acquisition of Intricon's Hearing Health Business.

Acquisition Announcement

For more than four decades, Intricon Inc. has been a pioneer in the hearing health industry, specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced hearing solutions across the United States, Asia, and Europe. Their leadership in hybrid chip technology has established them as a key player in the global hearing device market, driving innovation and setting new standards in hearing health care.

Through this acquisition, Jinghao Medical Technology seeks to integrate Intricon's advanced algorithms and technologies into the OTC hearing aid market. By harnessing Intricon's expertise and global reach, Jinghao aims to expand on Intricon's legacy, driving further innovation to better serve the evolving needs of the industry.

Shine Wang, CEO of Jinghao Medical, shared:

We are excited to announce the acquisition of Intricon's hearing assets. With this strategic move, Jinghao Medical is furthering its vertical integration to enhance our expertise in firmware and algorithm development, creating even more advanced hearing aid technology. Intricon has made significant contributions to the hearing industry, and with the acquisition complete, Jinghao will place an even stronger focus on advancing hearing technologies.

Dr. XIONG Zhihui, CEO of inHearing, shared:

"We are pleased to support the hearing market through our acquisition of Intricon's hearing assets. Our continued focus on advancing audiology algorithms, firmware, and hybrid hearing-aid chips, combined with Intricon's 47 years of proven expertise, positions inHearing to deliver even more innovative and high-quality hearing solutions to the industry."

Media contact:

inHearing Technology Inc

Address: 2038 Ford Pkway 508, Saint Paul, MN 55116

Phone: +1 (651) 369-9360

Fax: +1 (651) 661-7719

SOURCE Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co., Ltd