INHERENT Announces New Capsule Collection in Partnership With the Legendary Steve McQueen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INHERENT is recognized for helping men find a personal style that empowers them to tackle daily life with confidence. The innovative digital menswear line tailors luxury apparel built to inspire authentic self-expression and an open conversation about men's mental health. Now, INHERENT is taking its movement a step further with a brand new driver's capsule collection in partnership with the Estate of Steve McQueen represented by Greenlight, a global rights clearance and licensing company and subsidiary of BEN Group. Known as the "King of Cool" for his effortlessly iconic style, McQueen is most notably remembered for his acting, race car driving, and philanthropy.

"When I think of Steve McQueen, I think of the 'King of Cool.' Always stylish, with a bit of an edge to him. Steve is known for being a movie star, a race car driver, and much more. It is an incredible feeling to be able to design an officially licensed driver's capsule with his name and legacy attached. I am overjoyed to bring this collection to the world and driving enthusiasts everywhere," says INHERENT Founder Taylor Draper.

The first of its kind, the Steve McQueen by INHERENT collaboration brings the household name's care-free and collected essence back to life by honoring his quintessential fashion sense and unapologetic authenticity through updated designs on classic apparel and lifestyle accessories. Shoppers can embrace McQueen's bold confidence while tailoring each piece to fit their own unique lifestyles, as all capsule collection products will be handmade to order.

"The timing for this collection with INHERENT could not be more perfect. We are always looking for new ways to connect modern day consumers with legendary icons, and this collaboration will bring Steve McQueen into the new realm of tailored clothing," said Liz Van Denburg, Director of Merchandise Licensing at Greenlight, "We're always looking for best-in-class partners, and INHERENT's vision, quality and authenticity makes them the perfect partner to capture the timeless, iconic style of Steve McQueen."

Steve McQueen by INHERENT will show a sneak peek on October 2nd, 2021 at the Boys Republic-hosted Steve McQueen Car & Motorcycle Show. McQueen was a student at the school and later credited them for helping him become a productive member of society. The organization still remains close to his family. Shop the specially curated custom pieces and book a custom fitting appointment at ThisIsInherent.com. Get a first look at the iconic collaboration, upcoming events, and exclusive updates on Instagram @ThisIsInherent. INHERENT – Dressed for life.

About INHERENT

INHERENT: A lifestyle brand with a purpose. INHERENT equips, enables and empowers. Inspiring self confidence through men's fashion and accessories while addressing the stigma surrounding men's mental wellness via its Foundation providing modern-day "suits of armor" while empowering communities to speak openly about mental health. Built to battle the all-too-common "walk it off" and "man up" approaches to mental health struggles, INHERENT helps men build a fully functional, versatile wardrobe that awakens inherent inner confidence and authentic self-expression. Pairing the luxury of a personal tailor with impeccable service and the convenience of a digital concierge, the company offers online appointment bookings, as well as home, office, or web-based custom fittings. Both a couturier and a movement, INHERENT proudly partners with local and national organizations helping to build awareness around men's mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and self-doubt. Proving that, together, "We are strong. We are courageous. We will overcome." Learn more at ThisIsInherent.com. Get a first look at upcoming events, collaborations, and new collections on Instagram @ThisIsInherent. Dressed for life.

About Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen, "The King of Cool", was the ultimate man's man. From humble beginnings and a troubled childhood, McQueen rose to heights of fame that few others have achieved. His Hollywood career began with bit parts in westerns and eventually led to his being the most famous and highest paid actor of his time. He parlayed an early fascination with cars and motorcycles into a career as a champion racer, and later as perhaps the most famous collector of vintage automotive machines in the world. Throughout his public life, McQueen exhibited a cool demeanor and style that made him a cultural icon, admired by men, loved by famous and beautiful women, and captured for eternity by the world's top photographers.

www.stevemcqueen.com

About BEN Group Inc. & Greenlight

BEN Group Inc. is an entertainment AI company that places brands inside influencer, streaming, TV, and film content with guaranteed ROI. BEN Group consists of two companies: BEN, its brand integration and influencer marketing business, and Greenlight, its global rights clearance and licensing business. Greenlight's mission is to connect global brands to consumers through the power of popular entertainment.

