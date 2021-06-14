Inherited An Heirloom Shawl You Cannot Use? Sell It On The Heirloom Bazaar - A Marketplace By Wovensouls

BERKELEY, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Journal recently carried a report titled "The Family Heirlooms That Our Children Don't Want".



At least once a month I get an email asking if WOVENSOULS would like to acquire someone's inherited collection. Sometimes such emails come from collectors themselves who now wish to retire but also wish to ensure that their beautiful things pass on to others who will appreciate them equally.



Recognizing this need, we created The Heirloom Bazaar - a marketplace that connects sellers to buyers. The self-service platform allows users to upload their photos, describe their pieces in detail and set their own prices.



The most useful feature of this classifieds-style portal is that there are no commissions to be paid when a piece sells.



Since The Heirloom Bazaar is a targeted marketplace, we hope to create traffic that is well matched to the textile artworks that will be offered.



The advantage of having WOVENSOULS.COM as the anchor is huge and all the learnings will be shared with new marketplace.



As textile artworks are finding a place in an increasing number of home decor projects, The Heirloom Bazaar has the potential to become an active sourcing portal for interior designers and stylists.



WOVENSOULS has always had the goal of making a contribution to the world of antique textiles. As the model of The Heirloom Bazaar is based on a 'win-win-win' proposition for buyers and sellers, WOVENSOULS hopes to fulfill that goal soon.



More details can be found on TheHeirloomBazaar.com



~ WOVENSOULS



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12873412



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE WOVENSOULS

Related Links

http://WOVENSOULS.COM

