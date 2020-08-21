Inhibrx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. ("Inhibrx") (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 8,050,000 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $136.9 million. All of the shares of common stock were sold by Inhibrx.

Inhibrx's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 19, 2020 under the symbol "INBX".

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Credit Suisse acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital acted as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on August 18, 2020. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group, L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected].

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. The Inhibrx pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx has collaborations with Elpiscience, bluebird bio, Celgene and Chiesi.

