Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Inhibrx Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 16:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming scientific conferences:

Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2023 Annual Meeting
November 1st – 4th, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland

Title: The Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 Agonist INBRX-109 Combined With Chemotherapy in Ewing Sarcoma: Preliminary Data From A Phase 1 Study
Lead Author: Rashmi Chugh, MD
Poster presentation on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 from 5:30 PM6:30 PM Irish Standard Time
Location: The Liffey Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting
November 3rd – 5th, 2023 – San Diego, California

Title: Phase 1/2 Study of the Bispecific 4-1BB and PD-L1 Antibody INBRX-105 Alone and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Select Solid Tumors
Lead Author: Jong Chul Park, MD
Abstract: 742
Trial-in-progress poster presentation on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 from 9 AM8:30 PM Pacific Standard Time
Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA - Hall A

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Study of the Hexavalent OX40 Agonist INBRX-106 Alone and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Select Solid Tumors
Lead Author: Rachel E. Sanborn, MD
Abstract: 748
Trial-in-progress poster presentation on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 from 9 AM8:30 PM Pacific Standard Time
Location: San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA - Hall A

The posters will be accessible through a link on the investors' section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations upon commencement of each respective presentation.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

