Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) ("Inhibrx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming scientific conferences:

21st Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology & Radmed Symposium

November 5th, 2025 – La Jolla, California

Title: DR5 Agonist Clinical Data in Chondrosarcoma, Colorectal Cancer and Ewings Sarcoma

Format: Presentation

Presenters: Josep Garcia, PhD, Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Inhibrx; Katelyn Willis, PhD, Director, Biotherapeutics, Inhibrx

Date: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025

Time: 4:45 PM Eastern Standard Time

Location: The Alexandria at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California

Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2025 Annual Meeting

November 12th – 15th, 2025 – Boca Raton, Florida

Title: The Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 (DR5) Agonist ozekibart (INBRX-109) in Conventional Chondrosarcoma: Results from the Randomized, Registrational, Phase 2 ChonDRAgon Study

Lead Author: Robin L. Jones, MD – Medical Oncology, The Royal Marsden and Institute of Cancer Research

Format: Presentation

Date: Friday, November 14th, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Location: The Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Florida

Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) 2025 Annual Meeting

November 19th – 23rd, 2025 – Honolulu, Hawaii

Title: The Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 (DR5) agonist ozekibart (INBRX-109) exhibits anti-tumor activity in GBM models as a monotherapy and in combination with TMZ

Format: Poster Presentation

Date: Saturday, November 22nd, 2025

Time: 4:45 pm – 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Honolulu, Hawaii; Kamehameha Exhibit Hall II & III

The presentation and poster will be accessible through a link on the investors' section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrxbiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations upon commencement of each event.

About Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibrx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx Biosciences utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary protein engineering platforms. Inhibrx Biosciences was incorporated in January 2024 as a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Inhibrx, Inc. Prior to the sale of Inhibrx, Inc. and the INBRX-101 program to Sanofi S.A., Inhibrx Biosciences acquired certain corporate infrastructure and other assets and liabilities through a series of internal restructuring transactions effected by Inhibrx, Inc. Inhibrx, Inc. also completed a distribution to holders of its shares of common stock of 92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Inhibrx Biosciences. Following such transactions, Inhibrx Biosciences' current clinical pipeline of therapeutic candidates includes ozekibart and INBRX-106, both of which utilize multivalent formats where the precise valency can be optimized in a target-centric way to mediate what we believe to be the most appropriate agonist function. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

