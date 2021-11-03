Inhibrx Announces Presentations at SITC 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, announced today that the Company will be presenting three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C. and in a virtual platform, on November 10-14, 2021.

"We are excited to share some of the preclinical data related to our clinical candidates, INBRX-105 and INBRX-106, which inform the selection of pharmacodynamic biomarkers, dosing and clinical strategy," said Brendan Eckelman, Ph.D., Inhibrx Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

"Additionally, we will be introducing the first emerging pipeline candidate from our targeted cytokine platform, INBRX-121, which specifically expands and enhances the cytotoxic capacity of NK cells."

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: INBRX-106: A novel hexavalent anti-OX40 agonist for the treatment of solid tumors

Lead Author: Emily Rowell, Ph.D.

Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Abstract: 856

Session Date & Time: ePoster on display beginning Friday, November 12th; 7:00 a.m. EST

Title: INBRX-105- Key pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters that correlate with the anti-tumor activity of a bispecific PD-L1 conditional 4-1BB agonist

Lead Author: Heather Kinkead, Ph.D.

Category: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Abstract: 12

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 13th; 7:00 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. EST



Title: INBRX-121 is an NKp46-targeted detuned IL-2 with antitumor activity as a monotherapy or in combination with multiple cancer immunotherapy modalities

Lead Author: Florian J. Sulzmaier, Ph.D.

Category: Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators

Abstract: 722

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 13th; 7:00 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. EST

The scientific posters will be accessible through the following link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Kelly Deck

CFO

[email protected]

858-795-4260

SOURCE Inhibrx Inc.

Related Links

https://inhibrx.com/

