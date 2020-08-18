Inhibrx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. ("Inhibrx") (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Inhibrx. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Inhibrx, are expected to be $119.0 million. Inhibrx's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 19, 2020, under the symbol "INBX". The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Inhibrx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on August 18, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group, L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. The Inhibrx pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx has collaborations with Elpiscience, bluebird bio, Celgene and Chiesi.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the timing, size and completion of Inhibrx's proposed initial public offering and Inhibrx's expectations regarding the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Inhibrx, including, without limitation, market conditions, Inhibrx's ability to satisfy closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Inhibrx's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inhibrx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

