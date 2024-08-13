Inhibrx Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) ("Inhibrx Biosciences" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with two programs in ongoing clinical trials and a strong emerging pipeline, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and provided an update on recent corporate highlights.

Separation from the Former Parent

, the Former Parent completed the transaction, pursuant to which (i) all assets and liabilities primarily related to INBRX-101 (the "101 Business"), were transferred to Aventis Inc. (the "Acquirer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanofi S.A. ("Sanofi"); and (ii) by way of a pre-closing reorganization (the "Separation"), the Company acquired the assets and liabilities and corporate infrastructure associated with its ongoing programs, INBRX-106 and ozekibart (INBRX-109), and its discovery pipeline, as well as the remaining close-out obligations related to its previously terminated program, INBRX-105. Upon the closing, each Former Parent stockholder received: (i) $30.00 per share in cash, (ii) one contingent value right per share, representing the right to receive a contingent payment of $5.00 in cash upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone, and (iii) one SEC-registered, publicly listed, share of Inhibrx Biosciences for every four shares of the Former Parent's common stock held. The Former Parent retained an equity interest in Inhibrx Biosciences of 8% upon the distribution of shares to the Former Parent stockholders (the "Distribution").





in aggregate value, including the per share consideration and the assumption of the third-party debt obligations of the Former Parent. In addition, the Acquirer assumed all assets and liabilities under contracts primarily related to INBRX-101 upon close of the transaction. The Acquirer also reimbursed the Company or paid on behalf of the Company in transaction costs. From and after the closing, Inhibrx Biosciences continues to operate as a stand-alone, publicly traded company focused on its two clinical programs, ozekibart (INBRX-109) and INBRX-106. Inhibrx Biosciences continues to trade as INBX on the Nasdaq Global Market. We do not expect the results of operations directly arising from and related to the Separation and Distribution to occur in future periods.

Financial Results

stock option expense recognized upon the acceleration of outstanding stock options in connection with the Separation and Distribution;



an increase in CMC expenses due to the nature of the development and manufacturing activities performed at its CDMO and CRO partners supporting the Company's clinical and preclinical therapeutic candidates, which reflect the stage-specific needs of its programs during each period, including early and late-stage drug substance clinical manufacturing, analytical development, quality control, testing and stability studies, drug product development, scale-up, robustness studies, and selected biologics license applications-enabling activities; and



offset in part by a decrease in clinical trial expenses following the termination of the Company's INBRX-105 program and the removal of the INBRX-101 program following the Separation.





an increase in legal, advisory, and consulting fees incurred in connection with the Separation and Distribution;



stock option expense recognized upon the acceleration of outstanding stock options in connection with the Separation and Distribution;



an increase in pre-commercialization expenses, which was primarily related to increases in consulting services to support the Company's commercial operations business intelligence strategies and market research expenses related to ozekibart (INBRX-109) and INBRX-101 prior to the transaction;



an increase in professional service expenses related to legal services which support the Company in its general corporate and intellectual property matters, and legal proceedings.





About Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibrx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology. Inhibrx Biosciences utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary protein engineering platforms. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Inhibrx Biosciences cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Inhibrx Biosciences' current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Inhibrx Biosciences' and its investigators' judgments and beliefs regarding the strength of Inhibrx Biosciences' pipeline and the observed safety and efficacy to date of its therapeutic candidates; whether a trial is registration-enabling; future clinical development of Inhibrx Biosciences' therapeutic candidates, including any potential for approval or accelerated approval or implication that the results of earlier clinical trials or studies will be representative of later clinical trials. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Inhibrx Biosciences' business, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties regarding: the initiation, timing, progress and results of its preclinical studies and clinical trials, and its research and development programs; its ability to advance therapeutic candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; its interpretation of preclinical data and initial, interim or preliminary data from its clinical trials, including interpretations regarding disease control and disease response; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including whether any product candidate receives approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration, or similar regulatory authority, for an accelerated approval process; the commercialization of the Company's therapeutic candidates, if approved; the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of the Company's therapeutic candidates, if approved; the Company's ability to utilize the Company's technology platform to generate and advance additional therapeutic candidates; the implementation of the Company's business model and strategic plans for the Company's business and therapeutic candidates; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture the Company's therapeutic candidates for clinical trials and commercial use, if approved; the Company's ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering the Company's therapeutic candidates; the Company's ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the potential benefits of such partnerships; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the ability to raise funds needed to satisfy the Company's capital requirements, which may depend on financial, economic and market conditions and other factors, over which the Company may have no or limited control; the Company's financial performance; the Company's and the Company's third party partners' and service providers' ability to continue operations and advance the Company's therapeutic candidates through clinical trials and the ability of the Company's third party manufacturers to provide the required raw materials, antibodies and other biologics for the Company's preclinical research and clinical trials in light of current market conditions or any pandemics, regional conflicts, sanctions, labor conditions, geopolitical events, natural disasters or extreme weather events; the ability to retain the continued service of the Company's key professionals and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified professionals; and developments relating to the Company's competitors and the Company's industry; and other risks described from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended (File No. 001-42031) as well as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and supplemented from time to time by its Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Inhibrx Biosciences undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













License fee revenue $ 100

$ 30

$ 100

$ 47 Total revenue 100

30

100

47 Operating expenses:













Research and development 67,632

34,106

131,483

71,492 General and administrative 93,366

7,263

103,340

13,660 Total operating expenses 160,998

41,369

234,823

85,152 Loss from operations (160,898)

(41,339)

(234,723)

(85,105) Total other income (expense) 2,018,911

(5,708)

2,014,026

(10,858) Provision for income taxes 2

5

2

5 Net income (loss) $ 1,858,011

$ (47,052)

$ 1,779,301

$ (95,968) Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ 127.10

$ (4.31)

$ 125.93

$ (8.80) Diluted $ 125.48

$ (4.31)

$ 122.75

$ (8.80) Shares used in computing earnings

(loss) per share













Basic 14,619

10,911

14,129

10,902 Diluted 14,807

10,911

14,495

10,902

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,860

$ 277,924 Other current assets 15,197

17,434 Non-current assets 16,361

12,535 Total assets $ 258,418

$ 307,893







Debt, current and non-current $ —

$ 206,968 Other current liabilities 39,052

56,312 Other non-current liabilities —

1,110 Total liabilities 39,052

264,390 Stockholders' equity 219,366

43,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 258,418

$ 307,893

SOURCE Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.