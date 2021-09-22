InHome Healthcare Services Brings The Future Of Healthcare Home

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InHome Healthcare Services (InHome Monterey), a patient-centered home health care agency proudly serving Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties, officially announces its new name and a renewed commitment to patient care.

The agency, formally known as Good Life Home Care, has served the Greater Monterey community since 2008. Under new ownership, InHome Monterey aims to accelerate its growth, leading local home health care through clinical excellence and innovative technology. The company's mission of putting its patients and communities first is at the heart of these exciting changes.

Led by Adam Frerichs (Owner and CEO) and Rob Snyder , PT (Vice President of Operations), InHome Monterey plans to continue investing in Monterey by offering tailored orthopedic, cardiac, wound care and neurology programs. The company's mantra is and always will be to proactively care for patients as soon as they discharge so they can recover, regain independence and become self-reliant as quickly as possible.

"Our compassionate team of clinicians, therapists, caregivers and community of patients serve as the backbone and livelihood for our agency," said Mr. Frerichs. "As we renew our commitment to them, we'll continue striving to be at the forefront of taking local home health care into the future."

InHome Monterey's philosophy for keeping health care local will remain the same, even in an ever-changing healthcare environment. The agency will continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of Monterey's vibrant community.

InHome Monterey is bringing the future of healthcare home. The company's exploring telehealth and monitoring options that aim to greatly enhance in-home care and addresses avoidable patient readmissions. It plans to offer these advanced solutions in the near future.

"I came to InHome not just to work with a patient-centered owner, but to have the most comprehensive services available to the patient and their family. When you combine our professional services with unmatched care and a strong durable medical equipment (DME) partner, you simply can't find that level of service anywhere else in Monterey County," said Mr. Snyder.

Heading into 2022, InHome Monterey will continue going the extra mile for the patients and families it serves. The leadership team is actively building partnerships with local hospitals and practices, with the joint mission of keeping you InHome.

InHome Healthcare Services is a patient-centered home health care agency proudly serving Central California. To learn more, follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.inhomehcs.com .

