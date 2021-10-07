InHome Therapy Breaks the Home Therapy Model

"As the first "Home Therapy as a Service" solution, InHome Therapy is solving staffing needs of a booming home care market" Tweet this

CEO Matt Murphy states that his team is committed to finding solutions for delivering ongoing superior care to therapists who are determined to deliver optimal care to patients. By investing in a therapist's growth, every agency partner will also experience growth. Murphy states: "InHome Therapy possesses a fundamental belief that to administer quality care,we need to provide therapists with the tools, training, freedom, and support they need to deliver results for our agency partners and patients."

The formation of InHome Therapy was enabled by NewSpring Healthcare, the dedicated healthcare strategy of NewSpring, a leading provider of private equity capital managing approximately $2.5B. "NewSpring seeks disruptive, high-growth healthcare companies run by innovative management teams that are devising technology-driven solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare for patients," said Kapila Ratnam, Ph.D., NewSpring General Partner. "InHome Therapy addresses the fast-growing need for well-trained, qualified therapists as today's aging population continues to require home treatment. We're thrilled to partner with Matt Murphy, whose experience in the Home Health sector uniquely positions InHome Therapy to extend its platform to patients nationwide."

As part of the transaction, Dr. Ratnam and Mark Pacala, NewSpring Healthcare Advisory Partner, will serve on the InHome Therapy Board of Directors.

Both NewSpring Healthcare and InHome Therapy detected this growing need in the market and have been working diligently to build a company that prioritizes the needs of therapists knowing that it was going to be a game changer for the industry. They are on a mission to become the "employer of choice" for the country's best home health therapists to ensure they can continue producing outcomes for their patients and results for their healthcare partners.

About InHome Therapy

InHome Therapy leverages its unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring the world can move easier and live better. Today InHome Therapy employs over 300 therapists and has completed over 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country, utilizing powerful and easy-to-use tools and training that allow therapists to continuously deliver optimal care. For more information, visit www.inhometherapy.com

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 180 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com .

