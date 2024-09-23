Iniakov of First Tee - Monterey County, Ferguson of First Tee - Greater Dallas win pro-junior titles at 2024 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a week of exciting competition and personal growth, Nicole Iniakov and Daniel Ferguson are the junior winners of the 2024 PURE Insurance Championship impacting First Tee, an official PGA TOUR Champions event, which concluded Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Iniakov, representing First Tee – Monterey County and paired with Ernie Els, and Ferguson, representing First Tee – Greater Dallas and paired with Justin Leonard, claimed the girls' and boys' pro-junior titles, respectively. Iniakov and Els finished 23-under, while Ferguson and Leonard finished 19-under.

"I'm going to remember this moment until I'm 80," Iniakov said. "I'm so grateful for everyone that made this tournament happen."

Els followed Iniakov's ace on hole 17 with an eagle on hole 18 to finish with a 9-under 63 on Sunday. Ferguson made three birdies on the back nine Sunday, and Leonard also eagled hole 18 to give his team the lead on the pro-junior boys' side.

For more than two decades, the PURE Insurance Championship has brought First Tee participants to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, where they put into action the skills and values they developed at First Tee chapters across the country as they play alongside PGA TOUR Champions players.

"The 80 young people who represented First Tee this week displayed perseverance, positive attitudes and impressive golf skills," said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. "Congratulations to Nicole and Daniel on winning the tournament. Thank you to our partners, PURE Insurance, Chevron, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, PGA TOUR Champions players, Golf Channel and all the sponsors, for making this a truly special week for First Tee."

During the week, First Tee partners PURE Insurance and Chevron celebrated their commitment to First Tee's mission and raised additional funds to support the First Tee College Scholarship Program through special events. The program pairs select First Tee alumni with a mentor and provides professional development workshops and financial assistance throughout their college experience.

This week, leaders from PURE Insurance surprised Hannah Stouder of First Tee – Greater Sacramento with an invitation to become the newest member of the First Tee College Scholarship Program. Stouder will play collegiate golf next year at the University of Nevada, Reno.

SOURCE The First Tee