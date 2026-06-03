iniBurger Defines a New Ingredient Standard for Fast Casual -- 100% Angus Beef, Halal-Certified, Real Cheese Always

Bay Area Brand Builds One Sourcing Standard Across Three Concepts — iniBurger, iniWings, and iniSliders

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iniBurger, the Bay Area-born fast casual brand, was built on a single conviction: if you are going to serve something, stand behind every part of it. The brand's name captures it plainly — "ini" means "this" in Farsi, Indonesian, and Malay. This beef. This chicken. This standard.

The Ingredient Standard

While major chains market themselves on quality, few publish what that quality actually means at the supply chain level. iniBurger does:

100% USDA Choice Premium Black Angus beef. No blends, no fillers.

No blends, no fillers. All-natural, cage-free, antibiotic-free, hormone-free chicken. Applied to every item — not select offerings.

Applied to every item — not select offerings. Real cheese. Always. Across the full menu.

Across the full menu. 100% Halal-certified proteins. Every item, every location.

Every item, every location. Martin's Famous Potato Rolls for mini burgers; a custom-spec fresh-baked bun for Bigi burgers and chicken sandwiches.

One Standard. Three Concepts.

iniBurger is the flagship in a growing system of concepts built on the same sourcing standard:

iniBurger ( iniburger.com ) — The flagship. Five Bay Area locations; additional California locations in development.

— The flagship. Five Bay Area locations; additional California locations in development. iniWings ( iniwings.com ) — Premium chicken wings, same sourcing standard, 10 sauces.

— Premium chicken wings, same sourcing standard, 10 sauces. iniSliders (inisliders.com) — Angus beef sliders on Martin's Famous Potato Rolls.

The Founders

iniBurger was co-founded in June 2020 by Abdul and Leeza Popal — Afghan-born, Bay Area-raised entrepreneurs with MBAs and technology-industry backgrounds. Abdul previously served as a senior executive at CafePress through its 2012 NASDAQ IPO. The same instinct that drives technology companies to build for scale from day one is the foundation of iniBurger.

"The easiest decision in the restaurant industry is to cut corners on sourcing. We made the opposite choice, every single time."

About iniBurger

iniBurger is a Bay Area-founded fast casual brand built on the conviction that fast food does not have to compromise on the ingredients that matter. Founded June 2020. Five Bay Area locations: Berkeley, Fremont, Pleasanton, Campbell, and Santa Clara. 100% halal-certified. Flagship of a three-concept system including iniWings (iniwings.com) and iniSliders (inisliders.com).

Full brand story: iniburger.com/about-us

Media Contact:

Leeza Popal

925-405-6089

[email protected]

SOURCE iniBurger