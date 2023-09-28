Inimmune CSO Jay Evans to present an update on clinical stage programs at the International Precision Vaccine Conference in Rome, Italy on October 5-6

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune, a leading biotech company focused on the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, immunotherapies and delivery systems, announced today that its Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, Jay Evans, Ph.D., will be a speaker at the International Precision Vaccines Conference (https://precisionvaccines2023.com/) in Rome, Italy on October 5-6.

The International Precision Vaccine Conference (IPVC) will bring together experts in vaccinology and immunology from academia, government, and industry to provide updates on Precision Vaccines: Biomarkers of Vaccine Safety and Efficacy in Vulnerable Populations. "Inimmune is looking forward to participating in the IPVC and contributing to discussions on the advancement of innovative new vaccines and immunotherapeutics", said Dr. Evans.

Inimmune transitioned from a pre-clinical to clinical stage company in 2023 with the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial with a new disease modifying treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis. Additional immuno-oncology and vaccine Phase I clinical trials are expected in early 2024. Dr. Evans will provide an update on Inimmune's progress in advancing new vaccine adjuvants and immunotherapy solutions, including a project in collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital's Precision Vaccines Program in developing PVP-037 a small molecule TLR7 agonist.

Vaccine adjuvants, like those being developed at Inimmune, are used to enhance the immune response to vaccines. Adjuvants are also important in other areas of medicine, such as immuno-oncology, allergy, and autoimmunity. Inimmune is focused on developing innovative vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems to enhance global health with a rapidly growing pipeline of innovative immunotherapeutics.

"We are honored to host Dr. Evans and are grateful for Inimmune's support in co-sponsoring the IPVC conference. Application of precision adjuvants holds great promise across a range of indications to prevent and treat disease in vulnerable populations", said Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital and Co-Organizer of IPVC.

The conference includes two full days of seminars, poster sessions, and interactive forums to discuss and reflect on recent studies of vaccine safety and immunogenicity relevant to vulnerable populations. This year's event will be held on October 5-6 at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa in Rome, Italy.

About Inimmune:

Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula, MT (USA).

For more information on Inimmune's research and development of novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.

Contact:

Media Relations

Inimmune Corporation

Phone: (406)-541-5913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inimmune