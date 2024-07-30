Inimmune publishes positive proof of mechanism for TLR4 Agonist INI-2004 in Allergic Rhinitis

Intranasal administration of a synthetic Toll-Like Receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist INI-2004 significantly reduces allergy symptoms following therapeutic administration in a murine model of allergic sensitization.

MISSOULA, Mont., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune, a leading biotech company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies and vaccine adjuvants announced the publication of pre-clinical efficacy and safety data for INI-2004. "Intranasal administration of a synthetic TLR4 agonist INI-2004 significantly reduces allergy symptoms following therapeutic administration in a murine model of allergic sensitization" was published in Frontiers in Immunology on July 23, 2024 (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1421758/full). This research highlights the significant disease modifying impacts of INI-2004 in allergic disease following intranasal administration and describes the remarkable safety profile of this innovative treatment.

INI-2004 is a fully synthetic allergen-agnostic immunotherapy that binds and activates TLR4. In a murine model of allergic rhinitis (AR), the disease modifying effect of intranasally administered INI-2004 was measured by a significant reduction in airway resistance, eosinophil influx, and cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of allergic rhinitis AR. These IND-enabling studies formed the basis for a recently completed Phase 1a/b clinical trial (NCT06038279) demonstrating that INI-2004 is safe and well tolerated over multiple administrations and improves nasal congestion in people suffering with allergic rhinitis. This data demonstrates the utility of the mouse allergy model in evaluating TLR4 agonists as immunomodulatory drugs and proof of principle for the efficacy of INI-2004.

Allergic rhinitis impacts over 400 million people globally and is one of the most common chronic diseases in the United States impacting 10-30% of adults and 40% of children. Safe and effective disease modifying treatments are still needed for allergic illness. "Treating the underlying disease is a critical step in stopping progression of atopy, especially for people who are poly-sensitized to multiple allergens. Inimmune is excited about this disease modifying novel treatment option for allergic rhinitis," said Inimmune's Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, Dr. Jay Evans.

About Inimmune Corporation

Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, adjuvants, and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula, MT (USA).

For more information on Inimmune's research and development of novel immunotherapies, vaccine adjuvants, and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.

