Init Esports Partners with eCLUTCH to Launch Init eRacing LIVE

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Init Esports, a trailblazer in the esports world led by CEO Stefy Bau, is thrilled to announce its partnership with eCLUTCH, a cutting-edge esports and gaming platform. This collaboration, formalized through an agreement signed in Riyadh, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of esports racing, particularly in promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Init eRacing LIVE is set to debut on eCLUTCH, bringing fans a series of mind-blowing sim racing events and adrenaline-pumping motorcycle online tournaments. This partnership leverages eCLUTCH's innovative platform to deliver unparalleled excitement to esports fans while offering groundbreaking sponsorship opportunities to brands. By integrating Init eRacing LIVE into eCLUTCH's comprehensive suite of HD linear channels, Video-on-Demand, and live events, this collaboration broadens the reach of esports content, targeting both traditional and digital media.

"We're excited to partner with eCLUTCH, a platform that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of esports," said Stefy Bau, CEO of Init Esports. "Together, we're not just delivering top-tier racing events, but also fostering a community built on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our mission is to create extraordinary experiences, both online and in real life, that transcend the traditional esports universe."

Esport World Cup Foundation Celebration:

This announcement is made even more special as it coincides with the Esport World Cup Foundation event, where the agreement was signed. We are honored to be part of this prestigious gathering of esports professionals and enthusiasts. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the organizers for their incredible support in making this partnership possible. The Esport World Cup Foundation continues to be a vital platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the esports community.

About eCLUTCH:

eCLUTCH is an innovative esports and gaming platform designed to address media industry challenges while delivering premium content to a youthful audience. The platform's unique blend of traditional and digital media solutions helps operators broaden their reach with immediate revenue impact.

About Init Esports:

Init Esports is an unstoppable force in the esports industry, dedicated to delivering thrilling competitions and events that redefine what's possible in the gaming world. With a strong focus on DEI, Init Esports leads by example, creating inclusive experiences for all.

Stay tuned for the launch of Init eRacing LIVE on eCLUTCH and experience the future of esports racing. For more information, visit https://eclutch.tv/ or https://www.initesports.gg/.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Arnaud Verlhac, CEO

[email protected]

www.eclutch.tv

SOURCE eCLUTCH