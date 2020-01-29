INIT Optimizes Service Experience with Mize Warranty and Repair Software

INIT is a world market leader for Intelligent Transportation Systems in public transportation. With a credo of being the most innovative, reliable and sustainable supplier, INIT is the only worldwide supplier that covers the complete range of tasks that public transport companies face to provide their service.

Mize Warranty solution enables INIT to manage and track the entire warranty process including warranty entitlements, product registration, claims entry, submission, and processing from various channels including web, mobile, email, and phone. INIT can also generate service quotes and invoices, manage and track work orders and returns, and conduct inspections.

"Our goal when looking for our new repair system was to find a system that was versatile without the need to customize. While going through the process, Mize stood out in that category. After the demo, we knew Mize was going to be able to meet our expectations," noted Curtis Wright, Repair Manager at INIT. "The feature we are most excited about is the customer portal. We understand how important it is for our customers to know the status of their products when they are returned to us for repair."

The flexibility of the Mize solution allows INIT's customer to log in, check a device warranty status, create an RMA, print shipping labels, get up to date information, and communicate with the INIT repair team. In addition, the solution enables INIT to automate claims processing based on business rules as well as manage a variety of claim types. Using the Mize platform, INIT can perform inspections on returned products and generate quality reports and analysis. With the Service Smart Blox, INIT can generate service estimates and quotes as well as create, assign and manage work orders.

"Mize is excited that INIT has implemented the Mize Warranty and Depot Repair solution to provide its customers with visibility into the entire product return and repair process," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our solution enables INIT to simplify, streamline, and automate critical processes involved in repairs across all product lines. We expect our customers to improve efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and increase productivity.

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com

About INIT Innovations in Transportation

Since 1983, INIT has evolved from a university spin-off to the world market leader for ITS solutions in public transportation. Everything we do is based on our credo to be the most innovative, reliable and sustainable supplier. Our roots are in Karlsruhe, Germany. But we are at home all over the world – with more than 20 subsidiaries and offices around the globe.

As a worldwide leading supplier of integrated ITS and ticketing systems for buses, light rail, and trains, INIT has been assisting companies in making public transit more attractive, faster, and more efficient for more than 30 years. To learn more about INIT visit www.initusa.com.

SOURCE Mize

Related Links

http://www.m-ize.com

