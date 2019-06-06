Initial clinical results on VIA Disc presented at the 47th annual ISSLS

MIAMI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Initial clinical results on VIA Disc, a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure to repair, restore and supplement damaged discs resulting from degenerative disc disease (DDD) presented at the 47th annual ISSLS (International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine) meeting in Kyoto, Japan.

Douglas P. Beall, MD, Chief of Radiology Services at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma presented at the 47th annual ISSLS (International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine) meeting in Kyoto, Japan on initial results from the VAST study, a prospective randomized multi-center study of 224 patients evaluating the safety and performance of VIA®Disc developed by Vivex Biomedical, a viable allograft delivered into a diseased disc. The procedure offers a novel approach to current options in the continuum of care for treating Chronic Lower Back Pain. It will be the first product on the market to treat the most common source of pain, the disc. "I am highly encouraged by the provisional results and safety data from the VAST study. Implantation of allograft can be done safely, and early evidence suggests improvement in VAS and ODI at 12 months. Interventions like VIA Disc have the potential for treating moderate degenerative discs and greatly advance the alternatives to surgical intervention," said Douglas Beall, the Principal Investigator for the VAST study. The annual ISSLS meeting brings together individuals from throughout the world for the exchange of both clinical and investigative information related to low back pain and disability.

SOURCE Vivex Biomedical