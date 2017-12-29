Initial Distribution to be Made From Thomas Fire Fund by United Way of Ventura County Through Red Cross

United Way of Ventura County, United Way of Santa Barbara County, and the American Red Cross of the Central Coast formed a strategic partnership vital in helping the community recover from the Thomas Fire. The blaze has grown to the largest in state history and destroyed more than 1,000 structures since beginning Dec 4. Details on future fund distributions will be forthcoming.

"This initial distribution of up to $500,000 is a first step toward rebuilding the damage from the Thomas Fire," said Eric Harrison, CEO, United Way of Ventura County. "The support from the community and the nation has been unprecedented, and we've been looking forward to getting these funds in the hands of those who need it most."

American Red Cross of the Central Coast CEO Jim McGee shared, "Red Cross trained caseworkers are here to support our community through the recovery process. Our caseworkers will provide this additional financial assistance from the Thomas Fire Fund and will work with impacted families on developing a personalized recovery plan."

Local community partners have determined that the United Way organizations, in both counties, are uniquely positioned and qualified to manage the disaster fund, accept contributions, make distributions, promote the fund and provide a report to the community on how the funds were used. A committee of representatives from community- and faith-based organizations will be convened to assess needs and allocate remaining money from the fund in Ventura County. In Santa Barbara County, United Way of Santa Barbara County will coordinate with local partners such as the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Barbara County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (SBC VOAD) to determine the most appropriate SBC VOAD member organizations and individuals to receive funding, based on the direct need of those affected. United Way of Santa Barbara County may also work to address additional support for individual victims if the wildfire emergency expands into more populated areas. One hundred percent of donations to the United Way Thomas Fire Fund will support those in our communities affected by the Thomas Fire.

To date, more than $2.5 million has been collected.

How to give:

Online at www.unitedwaythomasfirefund.org

By texting UWVC to 41444

By phone or mail: call (805) 485-6288 or checks may be sent to the United Way office at 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003. Please write " Thomas Fire Fund " in the memo.

To contact the American Red Cross of the Central Coast please call: (805) 987-1514.

United Way of Ventura County

In the aftermath of a disaster, United Way's Ventura County Volunteer Center serves as an online, call, and walk-in center for spontaneous volunteers. The Volunteer Center will register volunteers working with community-based organizations to place them where they can do the most good for the community. 2-1-1 Ventura County will also be available 24/7 to answer questions, and connect those in need with the resources to help them.

United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that "in our community, everyone has a hopeful future." Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies. UWSBC's local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health.

