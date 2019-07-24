Initial Line-Up of World-Class Cybersecurity Thought Leaders and Energy Industry Experts Announced for CyberCon 2019

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCon 2019, a solutions-based conference and exhibition addressing the growing concern over the frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks and the exposure the U.S. power grid faces, today announced one of its esteemed keynotes and several confirmed speakers. The event will take place November 19-21, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions, "Though the culprit of the recent July 13 power outage in New York City was not deemed cyberterrorism, it is critical the U.S. power and utilities industry does not dismiss the fear and insecurity that resulted from it. The outage proved to be a real-world example of what could happen if a utility grid system was hacked, and power taken away from thousands of people. CyberCon has slated an initial line-up of the most sought-after cybersecurity thought leaders, innovators and policy experts to discuss, empower and educate the utility sector on how to protect themselves – and the American people – now."

John McLaughlin, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Distinguished Practitioner-in-Residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at Johns Hopkins will deliver the opening keynote address on Wednesday, November 20. The event will also feature a dynamic array of additional speakers and panel experts leading thought-provoking and engaging sessions complementing the CyberCon 2019 conference theme, "Power On."

Agenda topics to be discussed and the speakers confirmed to address them include:

View from the C-Suite: What leaders of energy companies are doing to protect against cyber threats

Barry K. Worthington – Executive Director, United States Energy Association (USEA)

– Executive Director, Securing an Interconnected World: How-to protect individual parts of an interconnected infrastructure

Leo Simonovich – President and Global Head, Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens Gas and Power

Tobias Whitney – Technical Executive, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)

David Victor – Professor, School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California San Diego

Irv Lachow – Principal Cyber Researcher, The MITRE Corporation

Sheila Zuehlke – Former Major General, United States Air Force and current President, Z-Cube, LLC

Dan Burke – Director of Third-Party Risk Management, DocuSign

Developed in partnership with the American Energy Society, CyberCon 2019 targets executives, leaders and decision makers from the power and utilities and cybersecurity industries, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs and CISOs, as well as national security advisors, U.S. policy makers and leaders who influence power and utility regulations at the federal, state and local levels.

CyberCon 2019 will feature sessions by more than 40 forward-thinking, actionable and innovative speakers covering a range of pressing cybersecurity topics specific to the power and utility industry. The event will also be complemented with an exhibition hall featuring more than 100 of the most successful cybersecurity technology providers showcasing proven and emerging solutions.

Specific session content details and additional speakers will be added in the coming weeks. For more information on the CyberCon 2019 agenda and speaker line-up, visit: bit.ly/CyberConAgenda.

Online registration for CyberCon is open. Visit: bit.ly/CyberConRegistration for more details.

Sponsorship packages and exhibit opportunities are also available. For more information, visit the Exhibit & Sponsor section of bit.ly/CyberConSponsorships.

About CyberCon

Developed by AlignExpo and endorsed by the American Energy Society, CyberCon is a comprehensive, must-attend event connecting executives and decision makers in the power and utility industry to cybersecurity experts and industry specific solutions. Utility executives will experience unparalleled access to proven strategies and technologies to safeguard their assets. For more information, visit: CyberConConference.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AlignExpo

AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions creates unique, experiential, solution-based events and business conferences for C-suite industry executives on topics that shape history and drive economies. Align Expo's founders and management team have more than 75 years' experience facilitating some of the most successful energy and technology conferences in the world.

About American Energy Society

The American Energy Society (AES), is a non-partisan and independent network of professionals from every sector of the energy industry. With more than 500,000 members, Society includes thought-leaders and experts in operations, engineering, industry and small business, academia and national laboratories, public and private funding, and policy and administration. Through its new web-based platform, the AES connects experts and notifies members of policy changes and innovations, groundbreaking discoveries, upcoming conferences, new publications and awards, fellowships, and job openings – all tailored to fit individual profiles and preferences. To learn more about AES, visit energysociety.org.

