Initial State Adds Unsplash Image Backgrounds to Give Your Data Dashboards More Context and Style

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Initial State, a Tektronix company, today announced the latest addition to their industry leading data streaming dashboard application, Tiles. Users can now add a unique dashboard background from one of millions of high-resolution images available from Unsplash. Alternatively, users can provide their own custom images for their dashboard backgrounds. In addition to being beautiful, Tiles backgrounds can give critical context to the data being visualized in each dashboard.

Users wanting to build their own data dashboards often find their design choices limited when using hosted solutions. Lack of personalization and dashboards that all look the same regardless of application are common problems across the hosted data services industry. There have been few choices outside of expensive, custom solutions when it comes to building unique dashboard experiences.

The new dashboard backgrounds give Initial State users more flexibility to put their personality and brand identity into their data visualizations. For internet of things (IoT) projects, real-time visualizations can be overlaid on top of images representative of the physical space corresponding sensors are monitoring. This gives spatial context to incoming sensor data. For key performance indicator (KPI) dashboards, custom image backgrounds can quickly orient viewers to critical metrics and provide a visual navigation of an otherwise complex set of data visualizations.

"We want to give users the tools they need to create beautiful, individualized data experiences without having to use overpriced or overly complicated solutions. The background image design addition is a great step forward in giving dashboard designers a better toolbox to work with. We are excited to see what our users create with this new capability," said Jamie Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Initial State.

New users can sign up for a 14-day free trial of all of Initial State's services with only an email address and password. Initial State subscriptions start at $9.99/mo and $99/yr. Students with a valid .edu email address get a free subscription to Initial State.

A gallery of dashboard designs can be found at https://www.initialstate.com/dashboards

For more information, contact contact@initialstate.com

