Initiate Government Solutions, LLC Receives Accreditation for ISO 9001:2015

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Initiate Government Solutions (IGS), LLC, a Health IT Services company, today announced that they have received their ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. The appraisal was performed by PRI Registrar.

ISO 9001 is the international standard for a Quality Management System ("QMS"). This standard is designed to help companies focus on continuous improvements to deliver consistent performance. IGS received accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

"This is an incredible step for our entire organization," said Claudine Beron, Chief Executive Officer of IGS: www.initiatesolutions.com. "We have always sought to hold ourselves to a high standard of continuous process improvement, and now we have formal recognition of the hard work and effort it took to put a rigorous quality management system in place."

"IGS has demonstrated its commitment to world class ISO 9001:2015 by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standards. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized ISO 9001:2015 standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Initiate Government Solutions in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of ISO 9001:2015 excellence."

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

