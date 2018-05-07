Initiating Research Reports on Textile Equities -- Deckers Outdoor, Iconix Brand, NIKE, and Skechers USA

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Deckers Outdoor

Last Friday, shares in Goleta, California headquartered Deckers Outdoor Corp. ended the session 1.18% higher at $93.34. The stock recorded a trading volume of 525,318 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 54.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.43% and 19.74% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Deckers Outdoor, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.17.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Buckingham Research resumed its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 30th, 2018, Deckers Brands, a part of the Deckers Outdoor family, announced the appointment of William L. McComb to its Board of Directors. Mr. McComb brings expertise in building strong brands and leveraging omni-channel consumer engagement strategies. Coinciding with this appointment, the Company also announced that John G. Perenchio has resigned from the Board. Get the full research report on DECK for free by clicking below at:

Iconix Brand Group

New York-based Iconix Brand Group Inc.'s stock jumped 25.76%, to close the day at $0.74. A total volume of 7.31 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.08 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 33.76% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Iconix Brand, which owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the women's, men's, and home industries in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 35.29.

On May 04th, 2018, Iconix Brand reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Total revenue for Q1 2018 was $48.5 million, total SG&A expenses were $28.6 million, and gain on sale of trademarks was $1.1 million. Operating income for the quarter was $20.5 million, interest expense was $14.5 million, and GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company was $32.7 million. Gain free access to the research report on ICON at:

NIKE

Shares in Beaverton, Oregon headquartered NIKE Inc. recorded a trading volume of 5.13 million shares at the close of the last trading session. The stock ended the day 1.79% higher at $68.10. The Company's shares have advanced 1.31% over the previous three months and 25.02% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.06% and 12.00%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NIKE, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide, have an RSI of 55.02.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm HSBC Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $77 per share.

On April 30th, 2018, NIKE (NKE) announced that Amy Montagne becomes the new VP, GM of Global Categories, effective immediately. Ms. Montagne, a 13-year Company veteran, has held senior management roles across NKE including, most recently, VP, GM of the Global Women's category. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on NKE at:

Skechers U.S.A.

Manhattan Beach, California headquartered Skechers U.S.A. Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 4.29% higher at $28.67. A total volume of 3.86 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.33 million shares. The stock has advanced 18.28% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 14.90%. Furthermore, shares of Skechers U.S.A. have an RSI of 25.51.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $50 a share to $45 a share.

On April 26th, 2018, Skechers Performance™, a division of Skechers U.S.A., received top honors for the Skechers GO GOLF Elite V.3™ style as it was named by Golf Digest as a "Best Men's Golf Shoe of 2018," as well as "Best Spikeless Shoe of 2018" by leading independent industry authority MyGolfSpy. Additionally, the Skechers GO GOLF Pro V.3™ was named "Most Comfortable" on MyGolfSpy's "Best Spiked Shoe of 2018" list. Register now for today's free coverage on SKX at:

