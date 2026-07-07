Initiatives in Art and Culture Announces the 16th Annual Gold + Diamond Conference Focused on Building Resilience Across the Global Jewelry Industry

International leaders from mining, luxury, sustainability, academia, government, and design to convene in New York City, July 13–15

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Initiatives in Art and Culture (IAC) will host its 16th Annual Gold + Diamond Conference, Resilience, from July 13–15, 2026, bringing together leading voices from across the global precious metals, gemstones, and jewelry industries to examine how businesses and communities can thrive amid unprecedented economic, environmental, political, and technological change. Recognized as one of the industry's most influential forums, the annual summit convenes executives, designers, manufacturers, miners, policymakers, museum professionals, academics, NGOs, and sustainability experts for candid conversations on responsible sourcing, craftsmanship and the future of the jewelry sector.

Megan Brown, Blue Gold Ring, 18K gold set with 2.65ct. princess-cut sapphires. Courtesy of Megan Brown Jewellery

Hosted at The Cosmopolitan Club in New York City, with an opening reception at Heritage Auctions, this year's conference theme is Resilience, examining how the jewelry industry can adapt and thrive amid global uncertainty. In discussing the conference, Lisa Koenigsberg, President and Founder of Initiatives in Art and Culture observed: "This July, the United States marks the semi sesquicentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a propitious moment. And yet, the state of the country – and of the world – is one of systemic upheaval, and that is true of the jewelry and precious metals and gemstones sector. Resilience is clearly the quality most necessary to navigate and right the ship during such tumult. We are honored to welcome an international roster of authoritative experts from refineries to heritage houses, individual makers to miners to consider building resilience for an unpredictable future, and to pursue a vision that sees greatness within rather than as something lost to be regained."

Over three days, attendees will hear from internationally recognized leaders representing organizations from every aspect of the jewelry sector, as well as jewelers, designers and makers, with the conference schedule as follows:

PROGRAM AGENDA

(As of 7/1/26 | subject to change)

Monday, July 13, 2026

Heritage Auctions, 445 Park Ave, New York, NY (between 56th and 57th Streets)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Opening reception

Welcoming remarks

"Mission Moment: Turquoise Mountain"

Percy Stubbs, Chief Development Officer, Turquoise Mountain

During the opening reception, there will be an opportunity to view work by participating jewelers, designers, and artisans.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Formal sessions will take place at The Cosmopolitan Club, 122 East 66th Street (between Lexington and Park Avenues)

8:45 – 9:15 a.m.

Registration and continental breakfast

9:15 – 9:35 a.m.

Opening remarks: Lisa Koenigsberg, President/Founder, Initiatives in Art and Culture

9:35 – 9:55 a.m.

CIBJO: The Industry and The World.

Gaetano Cavalieri, President, CIBJO (The World Confederation of Jewellery Organizations)

10:00 – 10:55 a.m.

How Do We Define "Human Rights"?

Jane Nelson , Founding Director, Corporate Responsibility Initiative, established in 2004, at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; senior research fellow, Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Harvard University

, Founding Director, Corporate Responsibility Initiative, established in 2004, at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; senior research fellow, Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Harvard University Shari Gittleman , Interim Lead, Global Coalition for Action on Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining

, Interim Lead, Global Coalition for Action on Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining Mora Johnson , Head of Secretariat for the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights; a lawyer and leading expert in responsible business practices

, Head of Secretariat for the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights; a lawyer and leading expert in responsible business practices Moderator: Edward Bickham, Senior Advisor on ASGM Issues, World Gold Council

11:00 – 11:55 a.m.

CIBJO – IAC Session: AI and Intellectual Property.

Sara Yood , CEO & General Counsel, Jewelers Vigilance Committee

, CEO & General Counsel, Jewelers Vigilance Committee David Berdugo , CEO, Caratwise

, CEO, Caratwise Margaret Welsh , partner at Baker Hostetler and co-chair of the firm's Artificial Intelligence team

, partner at Baker Hostetler and co-chair of the firm's Artificial Intelligence team Jeremy Shepherd , CEO & Founder, Pearl Paradise and President, Pearl Association of America

, CEO & Founder, Pearl Paradise and President, Pearl Association of America Moderator: Lisa Koenigsberg

12:00 – 12:55 p.m.

Resilience in the Diamond Landscape.

Raj Mehta , CEO & Managing Director, Spectrum, B.V.

, CEO & Managing Director, Spectrum, B.V. Jade Trau , New York-based, fifth-generation diamantaire and fine jewelry designer

, New York-based, fifth-generation diamantaire and fine jewelry designer Emmy Kondo , Strategy Consultant, Natural Diamond Initiative, De Beers Group

, Strategy Consultant, Natural Diamond Initiative, De Beers Group Mark Klein , Vice President, Julius Klein Diamonds

, Vice President, Julius Klein Diamonds Daniel Rose , Vice President, Diamond Sourcing, Jared

, Vice President, Diamond Sourcing, Jared Moderator: TBD

1:00 – 2:10 p.m.

Luncheon (On one's own)

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

ASGM In the Amazon Basin.

Erich Adam Moreira Lima , Head of Geology Forensic Service, Brazilian Federal Police

, Head of Geology Forensic Service, Brazilian Federal Police Irene Mia , Senior Fellow for Latin America & Conflict, Security and Development, The International Institute for Strategic Studies

, Senior Fellow for Latin America & Conflict, Security and Development, The International Institute for Strategic Studies Juan José Herrera , Business Sustainability Director, Lundin Gold

, Business Sustainability Director, Lundin Gold Roger Tissot , Executive Director, Artisanal Gold Council

, Executive Director, Artisanal Gold Council Moderator: Edward Bickham

3:20 – 4:20 p.m.

ASGM In West Africa.

Roger Tissot

Susan Keane , Senior Director, Global Toxics, International, Natural Resources Defense Council and Global Coordinator of Programme, planetGOLD

, Senior Director, Global Toxics, International, Natural Resources Defense Council and Global Coordinator of Programme, planetGOLD William Leshilo, Vice President Sustainability- Government Relations and Community Business Partner, AngloGold Ashanti

Vice President Sustainability- Government Relations and Community Business Partner, AngloGold Ashanti Moderator: Edward Bickham

4:20 – 4:40 p.m.

Break

4:40 – 5:35 p.m.

Pearls: A Closer Look at a 'Queen of Gems/Gem of Queens'

Laurent Cartier , Head of Special Initiatives at the Swiss Gemological Institute SSEF and a lecturer in gemology at University of Lausanne & ELSTE) and co-founder of the Sustainable Pearls Project

, Head of Special Initiatives at the Swiss Gemological Institute SSEF and a lecturer in gemology at University of Lausanne & ELSTE) and co-founder of the Sustainable Pearls Project Pam Cloud , co-founder, Roseate Jewelry and former Chief Merchandising Officer, Tiffany & Co.

, co-founder, Roseate Jewelry and former Chief Merchandising Officer, Tiffany & Co. Melanie Georgacopoulos, jewelry designer who specializes in creating unique pearl and mother of pearl jewelry

jewelry designer who specializes in creating unique pearl and mother of pearl jewelry Moderator: Jeremy Shepherd

5:40 – 7:30 p.m.

Awards Presentation and Reception Celebrating CIBJO's 100th Anniversary.

Awarding of the Ninth Responsible Practice in Jewelry Leadership Award to Arien Gessner, President, Rio Grande, in recognition of transformational contribution to ethical sourcing and responsible practices in the worldwide gem and jewelry industry.

Wednesday, July 15, 2025

Formal sessions will take place at The Cosmopolitan Club, 122 East 66th Street (between Lexington and Park Avenues)

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Registration and continental breakfast

9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Opening remarks: Lisa Koenigsberg

9:15 – 10:10 a.m.

Beyond Compliance: Climate Risk, Impacts and Strategy for the US Jewelry Industry.

Peter Boyd , Resident Fellow, Yale Center for Business and the Environment; Founder & CEO, Time4Good, working with leaders and their teams across sectors to build purpose-driven strategies for maximum positive impact

, Resident Fellow, Yale Center for Business and the Environment; Founder & CEO, Time4Good, working with leaders and their teams across sectors to build purpose-driven strategies for maximum positive impact Mark Hanna , former CMO, Richline

, former CMO, Richline Sage Lenier , co-founder, Futureline, a next-generation environmental think tank; as a student at University of California, Berkeley, designed, taught, and scaled the largest student-led class to educate a generation of climate solutionists.

, co-founder, Futureline, a next-generation environmental think tank; as a student at University of California, Berkeley, designed, taught, and scaled the largest student-led class to educate a generation of climate solutionists. Lisa Sachs, Director, Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI), Columbia Climate School; Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Faculty of Climate, Columbia University

Director, Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI), Columbia Climate School; Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Faculty of Climate, Columbia University Moderator: John Mulligan, Head of Sustainability Strategy, World Gold Council; President, Sustainable Development Commission, CIBJO

10:15 – 11:10 a.m.

The Future of Gold and Silversmithing and the Making of Jewelry, Preserving Skills as a Strategy for Longevity.

Emili Visilind , Editor in Chief, Gem & Jewel Magazine, Jewelers Mutual

, Editor in Chief, Gem & Jewel Magazine, Jewelers Mutual Mary Lewis , Head of Craft Sustainability. Heritage Craft

, Head of Craft Sustainability. Heritage Craft Karin Paynter , Trustee, Goldsmiths Company Foundation

, Trustee, Goldsmiths Company Foundation Linus Drogs, President & Board Chair, Au Enterprises

President & Board Chair, Au Enterprises Percy Stubbs

Moderator: TBD

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Goldsmiths' Fair & IAC

British Mastery: Textile Techniques in Goldsmithing.

Andrew Lamb , jeweler and lecturer, Glasgow School of Art

, jeweler and lecturer, Glasgow School of Art Megan Brown , jeweler

, jeweler Moderator: Lisa Koenigsberg

12:15 – 1:30 p.m.

Luncheon at the Cosmopolitan Club

1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

The Criticality of the Past to the Future: Five Luxury Houses. Five Lessons. One Future.

Frederic de Narp, Chairman and Co-Founder of Luximpact, the French luxury group reviving historic jewelry houses

1:55 –2:50 p.m.

The Traditional and Perhaps Forgotten: Techniques Providing an Edge to Contemporary Jewelry.

Alice Cicolini , jewelry designer

, jewelry designer Emily Satloff , founder, designer, and curator , Larkspur & Hawk

, founder, designer, and curator Larkspur & Hawk Moderator: Lisa Koenigsberg

2:55– 3:50 p.m.

Circularity: The Circular Economy and Recycled Precious Materials.

John Mulligan

Rebecca Boyajian, Director, Market Development, GIA

Director, Market Development, GIA Frederic de Narp

Mark Klein, Vice President, Julius Klein Diamonds (TBC)

Vice President, Julius Klein Diamonds (TBC) Kat Weymouth, Director, Diamond and Jewelry Services, SCS

Director, Diamond and Jewelry Services, SCS Moderator: TBD

3:55 – 4:50 p.m.

Who Bears the "Cost" of Responsible Gold Sourcing? Refineries as a Pressure Point, and the Economics and Challenges of Responsible Gold Sourcing.

Dani Hoover , Customer Experience and Marketing Manager, Hoover & Strong

, Customer Experience and Marketing Manager, Hoover & Strong Charlie Betts , Managing Director, Betts Metals & Co-founder, SMO

, Managing Director, Betts Metals & Co-founder, SMO Elena Masella , Head of Compliance, Valcambi

, Head of Compliance, Valcambi Steven Lerche , President, Goldstar

, President, Goldstar Sara Yood

Kat Weymouth

Moderator: John Mulligan

4:50 – 5:15 p.m.

Closing remarks: Lisa Koenigsberg

Since its founding in 2011, the Gold + Diamond Conference has earned an international reputation for fostering thoughtful dialogue and collaboration across every sector of the jewelry ecosystem. Described as the jewelry industry's equivalent of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the conference continues to serve as a catalyst for critical dialogue and industry-wide change.

Resilience, the 2026 IAC Gold +Diamond Conference, is made possible through the support of sponsors including: World Gold Council, Jewelers Mutual, SCS Global, Hoover & Strong, GIA, Rio Grande, SMO/Betts Metals, Goldsmiths' Fair, Responsible Jewellery Council, Goldstar, and Heritage Auctions.

For registration information and the complete conference agenda, visit IAC online. Register for the conference on Eventbrite here. To learn more about Initiatives in Art and Culture, or view the full list of speakers, visit www.artinitiatives.com, call 646-485-1952, or email [email protected]. For press or media coverage inquiries, images, additional speaker quotes, or interviews, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

About Initiatives in Art and Culture

Initiatives in Art and Culture (IAC) educates diverse audiences in visual culture, including the fine and decorative arts. A commitment to authenticity, to artisanry, and to materials undergirds all considerations undertaken by IAC, as does a mindfulness of sustainability and of our obligations to the planet. Each IAC undertaking is marked by a commitment to bringing together representatives from every sector, with thought-leaders from other disciplines, industries, and institutions to undertake cross-disciplinary approaches outside conventional industry discourse. IAC's goal is to initiate dialogue and challenge all to integrate change without fear.

IAC's primary activities are conferences, webinars, publications, and exhibitions that take an interdisciplinary approach, considering issues related to fabrication, connoisseurship, cultural patrimony and preservation, and the future of culture. Areas of emphasis include American art, precious substances, the history of frames, the Arts and Crafts movement, the influence of Asian cultures on American fine and decorative art, and the history and future of fashion. IAC's projects have been supported by a wide array of individual, corporate, and foundation funders.

SOURCE Initiatives in Art and Culture