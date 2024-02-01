Inizio Engage XD appoints Tripp Mahan as Head of Event Production in North America

News provided by

Inizio Engage XD

01 Feb, 2024, 07:15 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio Engage XD has appointed Tripp Mahan as Head of Event Production in North America.

Mahan, with more than 20 years of global event experience, will provide strategic leadership, support, and guidance to Inizio Engage XD's event brands – WRG & Ashfield Event Experiences – to ensure seamless delivery of projects that showcase the agency's creative ambition, delivery standards and innovations. He will continue to build the group's growing event offer including working with existing blue chip clients and growth opportunities.

Continue Reading
Tripp Mahan (PRNewsfoto/Inizio Engage XD)
Tripp Mahan (PRNewsfoto/Inizio Engage XD)

Mahan has over two decades of experience across a variety of industries. His event career began at Herbalife where he oversaw corporate events and produced complex experiences for international attendees on six continents. From Herbalife, he was recruited to Promax, the association for television marketers where he led the organization's global conferences and award shows.

In 2016, Mahan joined Beautycon to manage the media company's global experiential vertical, including Beautycon Festivals in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and London as well as the experiential retail pop-up, Beautycon Pop in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Tripp was Chief Events Officer of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), where he served on the senior leadership team and developed short- and long-term objectives and strategic plans related to a global events business that served over 32,000 member CEOs in 142 countries.

Mahan will work alongside Helen Davis, Head of Exhibitions in North America for WRG and Katie Coleman, Head of Ashfield Event Experiences.

Tripp Mahan, Head of Event Production in North America for Inizio Engage XD, said: "I am honored to join Inizio Engage XD as the Head of Event Production in North America. With over two decades of diverse global event experience, I am excited to contribute strategic leadership to Inizio Engage XD's event businesses and look forward to collaborating with existing clients and exploring new growth opportunities. Together with the talented team, we will continue to elevate our creative ambitions, exceed delivery standards, and drive innovations, ensuring the seamless execution of projects that leave a lasting impact."

Russ Lidstone, President of Inizio Engage XD and CMO of Inizio Engage, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome someone with Tripp's track record to the Inizio Engage XD events team. His appointment underlines our commitment to providing world class experiential experiences for our North American and global clients".

About Inizio Engage XD

Formerly known as The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG), Inizio Engage XD is the Experience Design (XD) specialist area within Inizio Engage. Inizio Engage XD creates experiences that inspire a lasting change in attitude, behavior and performance for clients operating in life sciences and across a range of sectors. It partners with clients to provide employee engagement, learning & training solutions, scientific engagement and capability building, all underpinned by applied behavioural science. It engages internal and external audiences through the creation and delivery of live & virtual experiences, film, branded content, immersive and interactive content.

The XD specialist area of Inizio Engage comprises of experiential specialist WRG; healthcare events specialists Ashfield Event Experiences; learning and capabilities specialist Nazaré; employee experience consultancy Forty1; the Inizio Engage XD Behavioural Science unit; the Inizio Engage XD PX+CX unit and the Inizio Engage XD Film, Digital and Creative Studios.

https://xd.inizioengage.com/ 

Contact: Caroline Goodwin
[email protected]
 +44 7866 519326

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332037/Tripp.jpg

SOURCE Inizio Engage XD

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.