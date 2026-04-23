Inizio Unveils Next-Generation Hub Services at Asembia 2026, Setting a New Standard in Patient Access

Integrated capabilities combining advanced analytics, pharmacy, and specialized talent to improve access, affordability, and adherence

YARDLEY, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio today announced the official launch of its fully integrated, end-to-end Hub Services, a cornerstone of its market-leading Patient Solutions offering. Delivered by Inizio Engage, the Inizio business unit specializing in patient engagement and support, this next-generation solution addresses the growing complexity of patient access, reimbursement, and adherence, while enabling clients to partner with a more agile, strategic, and outcome-driven organization.

As life sciences organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic policy and payer landscape, and higher expectations from patients, the need for more connected, patient-centric support models has never been greater. "Inizio Engage's evolved Hub Services introduces a next-generation approach, integrating human expertise, intelligent technology, and pharmacy capabilities, supported by advanced analytics to simplify and accelerate the path to therapy," said Ryan Quigley, CEO, Inizio. "This launch represents another opportunity for Inizio to lead the way as the global Intelligent Commercialization partner, bringing together insight, innovation, and execution to deliver more coordinated, patient-centered solutions for our clients."

A Differentiated, Fully Integrated Model for Modern Patient Support

Inizio Engage's enhanced Hub Services capabilities are purpose-built to remove friction across the patient journey, connecting access, affordability, and our award-winning adherence solutions through a unified, insight-driven model.

Core capabilities include:

Non-Dispensing Pharmacy serves as a neutral coordination layer to streamline benefit verification, triage, and fulfillment, accelerating time to therapy, and improving program performance.





serves as a neutral coordination layer to streamline benefit verification, triage, and fulfillment, accelerating time to therapy, and improving program performance. Comprehensive access and reimbursement support includes benefit verification, prior authorization, and copay coordination





includes benefit verification, prior authorization, and copay coordination Field reimbursement services support providers navigating increasingly complex payer requirements





support providers navigating increasingly complex payer requirements Non-Commercial Dispensing Pharmacy enhances end-to-end control, speed, and patient experience





enhances end-to-end control, speed, and patient experience Advanced analytics identifies not only what is happening within a program, but why it is occurring and predicts delays before they occur

Setting a New Standard in Patient Access Through Integrated Expertise and Proven Leadership

At the core of Inizio Engage's offering is a proven leadership team with deep, cross-functional expertise spanning patient access, reimbursement, hub services, analytics, and pharmacy. Bringing together decades of experience across the full spectrum of hub services, this team is uniquely positioned to design and deliver more connected, scalable solutions, helping clients navigate increasingly complex access challenges while improving outcomes for the patients they serve.

"As the access landscape continues to evolve, having a partner that brings together deep expertise, integrated capabilities, and a patient-centered approach is critical," said Megan Guhl, Head, Patient Access Services, Immunology, Incyte. "Inizio Engage's Hub Services model reflects where the industry is heading towards a more connected, responsive, and better aligned to the needs of both patients and providers."

"We have built this solution to reflect the realities of today's patient journey; complex, dynamic, and deeply human," said Nareda Mills, President, Patient Solutions, Inizio Engage. Combining industry-leading behavioral insights, advanced analytics, and high-touch support with deep functional expertise, Inizio Engage is uniquely positioned to enable clients to move beyond fragmented programs toward a truly connected, patient-first model.

Advancing the Future of Patient Support

Inizio Engage will showcase its enhanced Hub Services at the Asembia Summit (April 27–30, 2026, Wynn Las Vegas), underscoring its commitment to leading the next evolution of patient services, where insight, integration, and innovation converge to drive better experiences and outcomes.

Learn more about the Leadership team behind Inizio Engage's Hub Services [Click Here] Inizio has made significant investments in experienced leaders across patient access, pharmacy, reimbursement, and analytics to support the design, development, and operationalization of its next-generation Hub Services.

About Inizio: Inizio is a leading commercialization partner that provides tailored, innovative solutions to help health and life sciences companies globally with their clinical development and commercialization journeys, maximizing patient access. With more than 10,500 employees across five business units, Medical, Ignite, Evoke, Engage and Biotech, Inizio support clients through every pivotal moment of their asset lifecycle, from discovery to post-launch, offering specialized expertise across all therapeutic areas to maximize asset potential and impact, and enhance treatment outcomes. www.inizio.com

About Inizio Engage: Inizio Engage is a global engagement partner to the health and life sciences industry and beyond, delivering integrated solutions that connect patients, healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical organizations. With more than 6,000 experts across over 20 countries, delivering over 5 million engagements annually, Inizio Engage brings together deep expertise across five specialist areas: Decision Optimization, Experience Design (XD), Patient Solutions, Medical Affairs, and Commercial, to improve patient access, enhance experiences, and drive better health outcomes. www.inizioengage.com

Media Contact

Amber Buff

Marketing Manager, Inizio Engage

[email protected] / 919-215-9795

Daniel McIver

PR Manager, Ramarketing

[email protected] / 617-314-6368

SOURCE Inizio