Injectable Drug Delivery: A 2-Day Seminar Presented by Experts (London, UK - March 18-19, 2020)

This seminar has been designed to provide all those working in the industry with the latest information on the next generation of injectable drugs and devices and an update on recent trends, technologies and applications. It will also be a great opportunity to meet industry leaders, as well as like-minded professionals, and share common experience and best practice.

Attending this two-day seminar, presented by experts in the field, will:

Give you a valuable update on the advances in injection technology and drug delivery

Present you with up-to-date information on the latest market trends and opportunities for your organisation

Provide you with an opportunity to develop significant business partnerships

Injectable drug delivery is considered to be one of the most effective routes of administration due to the speed and effectiveness of delivery to the target, and recent developments have improved the patient experience.

The global injectable drug delivery market continues to grow and technology is advancing. This, coupled with the ever-changing regulatory requirements, means that it is imperative for companies to stay abreast of the latest developments and challenges within the industry in order to remain compliant, as well as gaining a competitive edge.

Agenda



Programme Day One



Devices, technology, and latest trends

Latest developments for injectable drug delivery solutions

Market overview and trends

How can a science-driven CDMO help to accelerate developments for biologics? - Case study

Dr Thomas Schoenknecht

Recent advances in large-volume injection

Large-volume autoinjectors

Patch injectors

Latest usability insights into autoinjector and patch injector systems

Ian Thompson

Discussion session

Developments in technology with injectables - digitalisation and smart technology

Internet of me' - connected drug delivery advances

Sustainable patient engagement for better outcomes

Market forces and business drivers

Neil Williams

Digital design in the development of injectable systems

Hardware and software solutions

Integration into the connected ecosystem

Device management trends

Markus Bauss

Discussion session

Case study: Connected needle-free technology

Adherence to treatment in injectable therapies for chronic disease is very low

Opportunities with a new form of drug delivery that is needle-free

Transforming the perception and approachability of therapies based on injectable biologics

Next-gen needle-free drug delivery platform that is computer-controlled - Supporting patient needs

Clinical and market studies - results and findings

Patrick Anquetil

Patient considerations and design processes

Assessing injection site pain

Understanding how to measure pain and tolerability during injection and how to interpret the results

Summary of recent clinical investigations

Impact on the design and selection of drug delivery devices

Chris Muenzer

Discussion session

Betwixt and between - managing the interface between PFS and autoinjector

Understanding the physical interface between PFS and autoinjector

A framework for ensuring compatibility across the interface

Working together in harmony - the organisational interface between pharma, syringe manufacturer and device developer

Dr Jeffrey Philippson

Interactive panel discussion: Next-generation innovations in drug delivery

Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman

Panellists: Ian Thompson, Neil Williams, Markus Bauss, Dr Thomas Schoenknecht

Drinks reception

Programme Day Two

Regulatory update and human factors

The EU regulatory framework for injectable delivery systems

Deciding on your regulatory strategy

Implications of the Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/74 and Article 117 for drug delivery systems

Classification - the importance of getting it right from the start

Combination products - drug/device, device/drug?

Essential considerations for injectable medicinal products

Brexit implications

Dr David Jefferys

Human factors validation - when is usability testing not required?

Overview of regulatory guidelines covering human factors for combination products - Considerations for determining if a study will be required

Utilising comparative analyses

Approaches to compiling supporting evidence

Lee Wood

Discussion session

Sustainability - its impact on self-care drug delivery

The circular economy

Sustainability and the pharma industry

Gregor Anderson

Packaging and quality

Extractables and leachables (E&L) in injectable drug products

The ongoing evolution of thresholds for control of E&L in drug products

Raphael Nudelman

Discussion session

Pre-filled syringes in a nutshell

The components

The building blocks

Potential options

Lure-tip syringes, dual-chamber pre-filled syringes and staked-in needles

How everything comes together

Dr Andreas Rothmund

The relationship between the ICH guidelines for impurities and E&L thresholds

ICH guidelines for impurities and non-mutagenic impurities

Principles from the ICH guidelines for impurities that can be used for the risk assessment of E&L in drug products

Raphael Nudelman

Interactive panel discussion: The future with smart injection devices

Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman

Panellists: Ian Thompson and Dr Thomas Schoenknecht

Chair's closing remarks

