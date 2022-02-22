Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry Analysis Sees North America Lead: TBRC

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America has the largest injectable drug delivery devices market share, accounting for 38.4% of the global market in 2021. It is followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the injectable drug delivery devices market will be South America and the Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.9% respectively from 2021-2026.

The drug delivery device market in North America is supported by the aging population, innovations in injectable drug delivery devices, rising prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada, improving patient compliance, rise in partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions among prominent players in this market. The number of adults aged 65 and older is expected to increase over the next five years, which strengthens the demand for medical devices including drug delivery devices in the country. The government expenditure on healthcare will increase owing to the spread of contagious viral infections such as the Coronavirus infection, which has affected the mass population.

Request a free sample of the injectable drug delivery devices market report

Large Numbers Of Clinical Trials Propel Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth

The large numbers of injectable drugs and vaccines in clinical trials are projected to propel the demand for the injectable drug delivery devices market in the coming years. Clinical trials are performed to test medical interventions including vaccines, drugs, biological products, radiological procedures, surgical procedures, medical devices, and preventive care. While conducting clinical trials, effective drug delivery devices are required to deliver drugs to patients

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Forecast

The global injectable drug delivery devices market growth in 2021 was mainly due to companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach about $54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%. The global injectable drug delivery devices market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $72 billion by 2031.

Top Opportunities In The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Industry

As per TBRC's global injectable drug delivery devices market report, the top growth potential in the market by type will arise in the injectors market, which will gain $10.83 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the injectable drug delivery devices market by application will arise in the 'other applications' market, which will gain $4.73 billion of global annual sales by 2026; by end user will arise in hospitals and clinics market, which will gain $6.80 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The injectable drug delivery devices market size will gain the most in the USA at $5.43 billion.

See more on the injectable drug delivery devices market report

Check out similar market reports:

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

SOURCE The Business Research Company