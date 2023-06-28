Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market size to grow by USD 22.29 billion from 2021 to 2026; Market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The injectable drug delivery devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.29 billion during 2021-2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.48%. North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, US and Canada are the major markets for injectable drug delivery devices market. North America expected the highest market share of global injectable drug delivery devices in 2021 primarily due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of big pharmaceutical and biotechnical vendors, and high investment in the R&D of new drugs. The increase in the prevalence of significant health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle transformations and the enhanced consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US. While in Canada, an upsurge in cases of breast cancer is initiating the demand for new efficient drugs for their therapeutic benefits. Such instances are simultaneously improving the demand for injectable drug delivery devices to improve the efficacy of drugs. Another major factor driving the growth of the market in North America is the favorable R&D scenario. There has been an increase in investments in medical R&D. The economies of the US, and Canada is also large enough to support this type of large-scale investment. Both countries have high economic growth, which is a significant factor that drives investments in medical research and development. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Vendor Landscape

The injectable drug delivery devices market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers shaping the injectable drug delivery devices market growth. Different bio-physiological aspects restrict the efficacy of targeted therapy for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial ischemia, and others. Thus, many injectable drug delivery devices are in demand for drug efficacy for diseases. For instance, long-acting drug delivery systems (LADDSs) treat chronic diseases. The technology offers the drug molecules into target tissues either through systemic circulation or localized injections. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for effective delivery systems will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations are impeding the injectable drug delivery devices market growth. Before approval, regulatory authorities carefully study and evaluate drug-related data. Safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions are the significant factors that are examined by these authorities. Thus, a drug failing in any of these criteria is likely to receive a complete response letter (CRL) or may face complete denial from regulatory agencies. On receiving a CRL, a drug applicant is needed to furnish additional data about it. This, in turn, may require further clinical trials and may advance the R&D expenditure of the drug. This acts as a strong setback for the company and will hamper market growth during the forecast period. This injectable drug delivery devices market analysis report also provides thorough information on other approaching trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching impact on the market growth.

Key Trends-

High growth potential in emerging countries is one of the emerging trends shaping the injectable drug delivery devices market trends. Emerging economies such as China and India have enormous untouched market potential for contrast agents and injectable drug delivery devices. This can be mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the advantages of contrast agents and the increasing number of medical imaging examinations due to the rising prevalence of diseases and related risk factors. In China, as of 2019, chronic diseases were the major reason for early death. Therefore, vendors are improving their efforts to develop their market penetration in such emerging economies. Such plans for geographical expansions in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The injectable drug delivery devices market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Gerresheimer AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi SA, SCHOTT AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This injectable drug delivery devices market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (advanced injectable drug delivery devices and conventional injectable drug delivery devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The advanced injectable drug delivery devices segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the growing number of biopharmaceutical drug approvals and clinical trials and the rising older population, and the prevalence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes. However, to meet the growing demand for advanced injectable devices, ApiJet will utilize US-based blow-fill-seal facilities on a contractual basis by installing filling lines and other technical equipment for the production of advanced injectable devices. Thus, the growing demand for advanced injectable devices will further improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The drug delivery devices market share is expected to increase by USD 77.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28%. This report extensively covers drug delivery devices market segmentation by route of administration (oral, injectable, pulmonary, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). One of the key factors driving growth in the drug delivery devices market is the growing prevalence of chronic conditions.

The new drug delivery systems market share is expected to increase by USD 77.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%. This report extensively covers new drug delivery systems market segmentation by route of administration (oral drug delivery systems, injectable drug delivery systems, pulmonary drug delivery systems, transdermal drug delivery systems, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving growth in the new drug delivery systems market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.48% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 22.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Gerresheimer AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi SA, SCHOTT AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies

*2.2.1 R&D

*2.2.2 Inputs

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Post-sales and services

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Advanced injectable drug delivery devices

Conventional injectable drug delivery devices

*Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

*Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

*8.1.2 Growth in the biologics market

*8.1.3 Digitalization in the healthcare system

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Stringent regulations

*8.2.2 Product recall

*8.2.3 Risk of needlestick injuries

*Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 High growth potential in emerging countries

*8.3.2 Self-injectable drug delivery devices

*8.3.3 Increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 45: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

*Exhibit 48: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 49: AstraZeneca Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: AstraZeneca Plc – Key news

*Exhibit 51: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

**10.4 Baxter International Inc.

*Exhibit 52: Baxter International Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: Baxter International Inc. – Key news

*Exhibit 55: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 56: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

*Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. – Key news

*Exhibit 60: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

**10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

*Exhibit 62: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 64: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 65: Eli Lilly and Co. – Key news

*Exhibit 66: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

**10.7 Gerresheimer AG

*Exhibit 67: Gerresheimer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 69: Gerreshimer AG – Key news

*Exhibit 70: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 71: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

**10.8 Owen Mumford Ltd.

*Exhibit 72: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 74: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Sanofi SA

*Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Sanofi SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Sanofi SA – Key news

*Exhibit 78: Sanofi SA - Key offerings

**10.10 SCHOTT AG

*Exhibit 79: SCHOTT AG - Overview

*Exhibit 80: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: SCHOTT AG – Key news

*Exhibit 82: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

**10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 84: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Viatris Inc.

*Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 90: Viatris Inc. – Key news

*Exhibit 91: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 92: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 ????Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 96: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

