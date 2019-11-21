Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Grow Exponentially due to Increasing Expenses on Healthcare & High Demand for Self-injection Devices Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market was appreciated at US$ 331.0 billion in 2015 and will touch the value of US$ 931.1 billion by the completion of the year 2024.

Drivers:

The most important reasons accountable for the development of this market are the growing usage of biologics, growth in the occurrence of long-lasting sicknesses, growing incidence of needle stick wounds, and the paybacks of inoculations such as suitability, simplicity of use, and abridged pain. These features have amplified the demand for the devices for example auto injectors, safety syringes, and prefilled syringes.

Similarly, some more factors responsible for the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market are growing expenses on healthcare, better patient devotion to injectable drug delivery systems, growing demand for self-injection devices, technical progressions in injectable drug delivery devices, growing number of cancer and diabetes cases.

Restraints:

On the other hand, strict supervisory necessities, the issues regarding the safety of the patients for example injuries and infection, growth of alternative procedures of drug delivery, for example needle-free trans mucosal drug delivery arrangements, the threat of transmission of blood-borne contaminations, worries about security of the patient are some of the reasons which are likely to restrict the development of the global injectable drug delivery industry.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Injectable Drug Delivery Market" Report 2024.

Classification:

The global injectable drug delivery market can be classified by Facility of Use, Delivery Network, Site of Administration, Usage Pattern, Therapeutic Application, Formulation Packaging, Type and Region. By Facility of Use, it can be classified as Home-based Care Locations, Clinics & Hospitals, and Other Facilities of Use. By Delivery Network, it can be classified as Retail Pharmacy Stores, Hospitals. By Site of Administration, it can be classified as Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal/Circulatory, Organs, Skin.

By Usage Pattern, it can be classified as Immunization, Curative Care, and Additional Usage Pattern. By Therapeutic Application, it can be classified as Oncology, Hormonal Disorders, Orphan Diseases, Auto-immune diseases, Additional Therapeutic Applications. By Formulation Packaging, it can be classified as Bottles, Vials, Cartridges, and Ampules. By Type, it can be classified as Formulations, Devices.

Regional Lookout:

By Region, the global injectable drug delivery industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America will be the most important region during the approaching years owing to greater occurrence of diabetes and cancer cases, in addition to greater patient obedience for injectable drug delivery devices. Asia-Pacific is the speedily developing region in the global market. The most important causes for the speedy development within the region are growing expenditure on healthcare, huge base of population and refining structure of healthcare. Furthermore, the market is speedily increasing owing to the huge uncharted market and growing alertness regarding the injectable drug delivery systems in developing nations like China and India in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for injectable drug delivery market are Terumo Corporation, Schott AG, Baxter International, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Pfizer.

Browse 65 page research report with TOC on "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market"

Market Segment:

Injectable Drug Delivery by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Devices



Self- injection devices





Conventional injection devices



Formulation



Conventional Drug Delivery





Novel Drug Delivery





Others



Injectable Drug Delivery Therapeutic Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Autoimmune disorders



Hormonal disorders



Oncology



Others



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices End-User Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Hospitals



Homecare Settings



Others



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



MEA

