Injection Molded Plastics Market size to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth in the automotive industry to boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The injection molded plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in demand for injection-molded plastics from developing countries is notably driving the injection-molded plastics market. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automobile, and pharmaceuticals and others), product (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the injection molded plastics market including All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE North America INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL Austria GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., The Rodon Group, TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request Free Sample Report. for detailed company information

Company Analysis

All Plastics LLC: The company offers medical injection molding which is a plastic molding and manufacturing process involving liquefied plastic into a mold to create plastic products of various shapes and sizes.

Market Segmentation

Application

The market share growth of the packaging segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a significant use of injection molded plastics in the food and beverages industry for the production of cans for beverages, packaging material (for food), and caps. Some of the main classifications of packaging include rigid and flexible. There is an increasing adoption of injection molding plastics for the production of rigid plastics. Cups, bottles, and cans are some of the main application areas of rigid plastics.

Product

Geography

APAC accounts for 65% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are some of the main countries in APAC which are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the market growth in APAC include the rapid expansion of the end-user industries, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

are some of the main countries in APAC which are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the market growth in APAC include the rapid expansion of the end-user industries, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

The automotive industry has long relied on automotive plastic injection molding for various components, with polypropylene and polystyrene being common choices due to their durability and versatility. Giants like Toyota Motor Corp. and Tesla have embraced these materials in their vehicles, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Beyond automotive, the packaging industry extensively utilizes injection molded plastics for diverse applications, including frozen food packaging, vegetable packaging, bakery packaging, and ready meal packaging. PET, HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE are favored materials in this sector, ensuring both protection and presentation.

The Rodon Group, a prominent player in packaging and consumables & electronics, specializes in producing high-quality injection molded products, catering to various industries, including automotive & transportation, building & construction, and medical sectors.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have fueled demand for specialized plastics like ABS, ASA, SAN, and polycarbonate due to their lightweight properties and resistance to harsh environmental conditions, driving further growth in the market.

Innovation continues with materials like PEEK and polyurethane thermoplastics, offering enhanced performance and reliability in demanding applications across industries. Polystyrene maintains its relevance in both packaging and automotive sectors, showcasing its adaptability.

The polyethylene family, including HDPE and LDPE, dominates the injection molded plastics market, finding use in a myriad of applications due to their excellent mechanical properties and cost-effectiveness.

With injection molding serving as the cornerstone of production processes, manufacturers ensure efficiency and precision in creating intricate designs and meeting stringent quality standards. This method enables the seamless integration of diverse materials, facilitating the production of complex parts for various industries.

As the demand for lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly solutions rises, the injection molded plastics market is poised for continuous expansion. Manufacturers are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities across sectors, driving innovation and sustainability in material development and production techniques. View Free PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The printing inks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,852.3 million.

The functional textile finishing agents market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 822.96 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio