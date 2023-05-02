Injection molding machine market size to grow by USD 5,040.86 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising demand for injection molding machines from various industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global injection molding machine market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,040.86 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for injection molding machines from various industries. Manufacturers across various industries continuously look to improve production efficiency, reduce costs, and attain high-quality products. This has increased the adoption of injection molding machines. These machines allow manufacturers to produce intricate parts with precision and consistency. For instance, in the packaging and consumer goods industry, manufacturers are increasingly adopting injection molding techniques to create durable, lightweight, and high-quality plastic containers, packaging equipment, and other products. Similarly, in the medical industry, injection molding machines are used to manufacture products with the desired thickness, strength, and design. Thus, the increasing use of injection molding machines in various manufacturing applications will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molding Machine Market 2023-2027

Global Injection Molding Machine Market – Vendor Analysis

The global injection molding machine market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Also, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global market. It may also be affected by global and regional economic conditions and other demographic trends. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ARBURG GmbH Co KG - The company offers injection molding machines such as Allrounder golden electric machine.

- The company offers injection molding machines such as Allrounder golden electric machine. BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC. - The company offers injection molding machines such as BD series direct drive electric machines.

- The company offers injection molding machines such as BD series direct drive electric machines. Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. - The company offers injection molding machines such as advanced two-platen molding machines.

- The company offers injection molding machines such as advanced two-platen molding machines. ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH - The company offers injection molding machines such as toggle lever machines and tie-bar-less machines.

- The company offers injection molding machines such as toggle lever machines and tie-bar-less machines. Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd.

Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd.

FANUC Corp.

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Hillenbrand Inc.

Husky Technologies

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Injection Molding Machine Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (plastics, rubber, and others), end-user (automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and healthcare and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the plastics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of plastics such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) in various end-user applications. For instance, polyethylene (PE) is extensively used in the packaging and consumer goods industries owing to its durability, flexibility, and resistance to moisture and chemicals. Similarly, ABS is a thermoplastic polymer that offers a balance of mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties. It is widely used in the manufacture of automotive parts, toys, electronics, and sporting goods. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global injection molding machine market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The steady expansion of various industries, such as automotive, packaging, and construction, has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as improved infrastructure, rapid industrialization, the presence of a well-developed manufacturing industry, and the rising government initiatives to revive the manufacturing sector are propelling the growth of the injection molding machine market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Injection Molding Machine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing popularity of 3D printing is identified as the key trend in the market. Manufacturers are integrating 3D printing technology with injection molding to easily produce complex geometries. The use of 3D printing not only saves time but also reduces the risk of defects and material waste. The technology also allows manufacturers to develop prototypes easily. This allows designers and engineers to quickly identify and address any design flaws before moving on to mass production. Thus, the increasing popularity of 3D printing is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high initial and maintenance cost of injection molding machines will challenge the growth of the market. Injection molding machines are highly complex. Hence, manufacturing these machines requires high precision. The high cost of materials, labor, and energy involved in the production of these machines further contributes to their higher price tag. In addition, injection molding machines require regular maintenance to ensure optimal working conditions. The cost of repair and replacement of the components used in these machines is also high. Such factors restrict the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this injection molding machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the injection molding machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the injection molding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the injection molding machine market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of injection molding machine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Injection Molding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,040.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technologies, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd., NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Toyo Machinery and Metal Co. Ltd., Ube Corp., WITTMANN Technology GmbH, and Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

