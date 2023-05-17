Injection molding market size to grow by USD 30.65 billion from 2022 to 2027: Rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global injection molding market size is estimated to increase by USD 30.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.14%. The rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry is driving market growth. The rising demand for sustainable solutions has increased the adoption of highly efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry. Plastic injection molding machines consume a significant amount of energy. However, operators are focusing on reducing costs and enhancing sustainability. Electric machines can save energy by up to 20%-25%. Therefore, the adoption of efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molding Market 2023-2027

Global Injection molding market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global injection molding market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global injection molding market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Injection molding market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global injection molding market is fragmented, with the presence of large- and small-scale vendors that offer similar products to end-user industries such as packaging, electronics, and automotive. A few prominent vendors that offer injection molding in the market are All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., The Rodon Group, Tessy Plastics Corp., TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd. and others.

Established vendors have strong customer support capabilities, financial abilities, and technical expertise for product development. Vendors compete on the basis of factors such as innovation, price, operational costs, and product quality. Some players can reduce market prices through competitive pricing.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report! and make data driven decisions.

Vendor offerings -

Biomerics LLC - The company offers molded components and devices for a wide range of intervention markets and clinical applications, including connectors and steerable handles.

The company offers molded components and devices for a wide range of intervention markets and clinical applications, including connectors and steerable handles. EVCO Plastics - The company offers custom plastic injections that enhance end products, reduce overall part and production costs, and streamline assembly and manufacturing processes.

The company offers custom plastic injections that enhance end products, reduce overall part and production costs, and streamline assembly and manufacturing processes. Formplast GmbH - The company offers injection molding machines such as Arburg, Demag, and Krauss Maffei .

The company offers injection molding machines such as Arburg, Demag, and . HTI Plastics - The company offers injection molding such as Krauss Maffei injection molding presses, Sodick molding presses, and Engel molding presses.

Injection molding market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (plastics, rubber, and others), application (packaging, automotive and transportation, electronics, consumer goods, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The plastics segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The plastic injection molding technique is generally used to produce rigid plastics. The increasing demand for plastic injection molding machines in various applications, such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and electronics, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Plastic injection molding is used to produce products such as bottles and containers for the food and beverage industry. Pharmaceutical, chemical, and consumer goods industries also use rigid plastics for packaging. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global injection molding market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be the major revenue contributors to the regional market's growth owing to the rapid expansion of end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharmaceuticals. Injection molding machines are used for manufacturing multi-layered packaging products to enhance protection during transit. They also can be used to reduce the costs related to damage, replacements, returns, and shipping. These factors will increase the demand for injection molding machines in the region during the forecast period.

Injection molding market – Market dynamics

Key trends

New developments in injection molding technology

Increasing innovations in the global packaging industry

Rise in the popularity of automation in molding techniques

The introduction of new technologies is expected to gain traction in the next few years. Technologies such as methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and coal-to-olefins (CTO) will positively impact market growth during the forecast period. These technologies are more cost-effective than the production of polyethylene from naphtha. The development of polyethylene capacities with the help of CTO is expected to increase in China during the forecast period. Such developments will create new growth opportunities for vendors in the market during the projected timeframe.

Major challenges

Volatility in raw material prices

Stringent regulations and policies

Rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Ethylene, propylene, benzene, and styrene are a few of the major raw materials used to produce injection molding. The prices of raw materials, such as polymers and resins, have been volatile since 2015. Propylene, benzene, and styrene polymers are some of the derivatives of petroleum and natural gas. The prices of these products vary with the prices of natural gas and crude oil. Therefore, frequent variations in crude oil prices have a significant impact on the price of raw materials. Such fluctuations will negatively impact the global injection molding market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this injection molding market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the injection molding market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the injection molding market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the injection molding market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of injection molding market vendors

Injection Molding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE NORTH AMERICA INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., The Rodon Group, Tessy Plastics Corp., TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global injection molding market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 All Plastics LLC

12.4 Biomerics LLC

12.5 C and J Industries Inc.

12.6 Currier Plastics Inc.

12.7 D and M Plastics LLC

12.8 EVCO Plastics

12.9 Formplast GmbH

12.10 Hehnke GmbH and Co KG

12.11 H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG

12.12 HTI Plastics

12.13 Majors Plastics Inc.

12.14 Proto Labs Inc.

12.15 The Rodon Group

12.16 Tessy Plastics Corp.

12.17 TR Electronic

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

