Injective Scales Ethereum Ecosystem by Pioneering Novel Interoperable EVM Infrastructure via Arbitrum Orbit

Injective's inEVM now offers more robust developer toolkit to build future dApps powering more frictionless, faster, cost-effective transactions

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Injective, the blockchain built for finance, today unveiled an integration with Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution on Ethereum, to build a novel interoperability framework joining the projects' respective premier infrastructure products. Injective's inEVM, the first-ever Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) capable of achieving true composability across Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana, will integrate its core infrastructure into Arbitrum Orbit, a powerful toolkit created by Offchain Labs that enables developers to deploy advanced Layer 2 and Layer 3 solutions across multiple blockchain platforms. inEVM will deploy as an L3.

Based on Injective, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) rollup is the first-ever EVM capable of achieving true composability across Cosmos and Solana (with the upcoming launch of inSVM on the Injective mainnet). Using the same language as that on Ethereum, developers in a sandbox setting can harness Injective's advantages—e.g., unparalleled transaction times, lower costs, connection to the IBC network—while opening their dApps simultaneously across layers and protocols.

Injective's inEVM will now integrate Arbitrum Nitro's tech stack, merging Arbitrum's broader developer toolkit—previously available only in the Ethereum L2 Ecosystem—with the meticulously tailored infrastructure of inEVM, unique to the needs of Injective and the broader Ethereum ecosystem. For developers, the unification unlocks new opportunities to build within the Ethereum L2 ecosystem while retaining Injective's lightning-fast speeds and low fees.

Eric Chen, co-founder and CEO of Injective Labs, commented on the news: "The significance of Injective's integration with Arbitrum extends beyond just building blockchain networks or infrastructure. It enforces the fundamental principle of interoperability—closing the gap between Ethereum, Cosmos, and other widely adopted L1s—for an ecosystem where cross-chain assets and liquidity can be truly composable across ecosystems."

The incorporation of inEVM on Injective's mainnet with Arbitrum's components facilitates a developer experience where creators can utilize Injective's native token $INJ with the familiar development tooling of Ethereum such as Hardhat and Foundry. Transactions on the inEVM rollup also contribute directly into Injective's innovative burn auctions, which aggregates and systematically burns a percentage of all protocol fees on a weekly basis.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs added, "By facilitating seamless interoperability with Cosmos through Injective's inEVM, we are seeing the development of the most advanced interop case study to date. Together, we envision an ever-expanding ecosystem and a collaborative community driving relentless innovation and propelling the Web3 landscape forward."

Injective and Arbitrum together are creating the epicenter for Ethereum and Injective: a robust ecosystem offering flexibility and interoperability previously unheard of in the world of L2 rollups. The efficient, low-cost nature of the joint ecosystem rewards all users by automatically capturing protocol value. This ensures intuitive, economically sustainable transaction experiences as Web3 finance continues to mature—setting the foundation to support a plethora of on-chain use cases not possible before.

About Injective

Injective is a lightning-fast interoperable layer one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native asset that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera and Mark Cuban.

Learn more about the latest from Injective on Twitter/X or https://injective.com/ . Connect on Discord .

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

