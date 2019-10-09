Injectsense Demonstrates Animal-to-Cloud IOP Sensing Pathway for Glaucoma

As part of the study, researchers at an accredited US research organization were able to implant the self-anchoring sensor safely and collect accurate pressure readings – in agreement with tonometry measurements – for the week-long test period. No device-related adverse events were reported.

"One of the challenges in addressing glaucoma is the lack of visibility into continuous IOP changes," said Dr. Myron Yanoff, MD, FAAO, Chair Emeritus, Department of Ophthalmology at Drexel University and Adjunct Professor, Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pennsylvania. "The product being developed by Injectsense is a game changer in how and when to regulate the treatment of glaucoma. It offers a tangible path to clinically actionable information, enabling new insights into the true relationship between IOP, glaucoma, and therapy effectiveness. It also opens a world of possibilities into basic research on the inherent changes in the mechanisms of glaucoma."

Beyond ophthalmology, the sensor-enabled digital health platform is highly versatile, potentially enabling diagnostic and therapeutic applications in many different domains, from intracranial, urological, and various cardiovascular pressure parameters to neurosurgery and fluidic applications.

About Injectsense

Injectsense is a sensor-enabled digital health company that enables tracking of progressive disease indicators and assessment of therapy effectiveness. It provides continuous, clinically actionable information through an injectable ultra-miniature sensor coupled with a secure digital health platform. Injectsense received Series B funding in April 2019 and is expecting to close a Series C round by year end. The company's Silicon Valley and Twin Cities product teams combine cutting-edge advances in microelectronics with best-in-class medical device development and expertise. The device is currently for clinical investigation only and is not commercially available. For more information regarding Injectsense's business, visit injectsense.com.

For more information contact:

Tom Breunig

Director of Communications

Injectsense Inc.

(510) 847-1637

tom.breunig@injectsense.com

SOURCE Injectsense

Related Links

https://www.injectsense.com/

