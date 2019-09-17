Injured by High Powered Neodymium Magnet Balls from Amazon? -- Levin Jacobson Japha, P.C.

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you or your child been injured by neodymium magnets purchased through Amazon.com or other online sellers? Were the magnets over 2.5mm in diameter and advertised to have a safe magnetic strength? Did the listing include warnings, yet the actual magnets you received have no warnings on or in the packaging? If so, you may have a claim for damages. Levin Jacobson Japha, P.C. can help you determine your rights.

Online sellers such as Amazon Marketplace have distributed hundreds of thousands of potentially hazardous magnets in 2018 and 2019, despite being warned about the magnet ingestion hazard. Many sets of magnet spheres purchased online have been sold without any warnings, instructions, or labels. Some sellers also misrepresent the strength of the magnets being sold. Sales of these hazardous magnets have coincided with a significant increase in the number of magnet-ingestion-related injuries.

Consumers who wish to know about the risks and proper uses of high-powered magnets sold on Amazon.com or other online marketplaces that were unlabeled or improperly labeled should contact Levin Jacobson Japha, P.C., to learn about their rights.

Furthermore, magnet distributors or manufacturers seeking to sell safely may find value in obtaining guidance. "They were an incalculable help, and my business would not be alive today if it wasn't for the courage and wisdom of Japha and his team." – Shihan Qu, Founder of Zen Magnets LLC

