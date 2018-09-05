Injured Veterans Connect and Challenge Themselves with Ruck March

GoRuck events incorporate military training with team building and bonding. The weight participants carry in their rucksacks makes it rucking.

"I talked to everyone," Johnny said, "because one of the challenges was to learn everyone's names. A few guys didn't know what they were getting into, but we all sucked it up and completed the challenge."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors face after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find renewed purpose in civilian life. Connecting with fellow service members and people in the community gives warriors support they can count on. It creates a veteran support structure during the healing process – because wherever veterans are on their journeys, they shouldn't have to face it alone.

"Everyone worked together, and we encouraged each other while having a lot of fun," said Army veteran Patrick Ketchum. "We all felt the camaraderie after completing the challenge."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded. And the veterans charity empowers warriors to mentor other veterans and live life on their terms.

"These events help me interact with other veterans and families — it brings us together," Patrick said. "It lets us know that we are there for each other."

