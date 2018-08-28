Injured Veterans Connect During Harley-Davidson Museum Tour

"I really wanted to see some of the prototype bikes," said National Guard veteran Lisa Hay. "That's not something you usually can do on their normal museum tour. My husband and I are both veterans and thought it was amazing."

Guides led warriors through normally off-limits parts of this classic museum and showed them exhibits detailing the history of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

"I bonded with some of the other warriors that attended during the meal after the tour," Joseph said. "We realized how much we have in common."

"We actually met someone that we used to work with at the Department of Military Affairs headquarters," Lisa said, "and we spoke with someone that was in the Air National Guard, like me."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded.

"Seeing the bike that Elvis Presley rode, the Avengers bike, Arnold Schwarzenegger's bike, prototypes, and the bikes from 1903 were the tour highlights for us," Lisa said.

Activities like museum tours and socializing with other veterans can help warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

"Wounded Warrior Project helps me make new friends, gets me out of my comfort zone, and allows me to do something different," Lisa said. "I sign up for events that can improve my self-worth."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

