WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to connect with one another and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"I try to attend most Wounded Warrior Project events that occur here in Vegas," Stacy said. "The events have been a safe place to interact with others that have 'been there.' There's an unspoken understanding that we have with each other."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

"The hike was inspirational," said Army veteran Deonty Eastmon. "I've signed up for a mental health workshop and plan to do as many events as I can in my area. To me, Wounded Warrior Project programs encourage others to get active. I've realized that I don't have to isolate myself."

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Programs like this highlight the importance of managing mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.



To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injured-veterans-connect-heal-during-red-rock-canyon-hike-300578322.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

