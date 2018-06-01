Injured Veterans Empowered During Simulated Skydiving

"With the back pain I'm experiencing, I can't jump out of actual planes anymore, but this event helped me experience skydiving once again," said Navy veteran Jim Clavito. "Likewise, it connected me with fellow veterans with a similar passion. Being with warriors really lightens my day."

Activities like simulated skydiving and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"My favorite part of this Wounded Warrior Project event was seeing everyone having a great time and finally finding something to smile about," Jim said. "I also had a chance to chat with some warriors, and they agreed this was a very liberating experience."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These gatherings get them out of the house to partake in stimulating activities and connect them with fellow service members and their community.

"Wounded Warrior Project is an extension of my family," Jim said. "I've benefited both physically and mentally by attending other events. I particularly enjoy outdoor activities, as well as a great dinner or fun event with the family now and then."

