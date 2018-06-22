Injured Veterans Invigorated at Healing Yoga Session

"My wife, Shawna, and I were motivated to sign up for this event after we discovered how healing yoga can be for the mind and body," said Army veteran Robert Bronte. The session involved a series of long-held poses and deep breaths designed to relax and invigorate the senses. "Our yoga session was lively, and the instructor was all in — and that was great."

"Despite the fact that yoga seems like more of a solitary activity, everyone, including the other veterans, were very approachable," Robert said. "We're looking forward to attending more yoga classes in our area, as well as signing up for cooking classes and skiing events next winter."

WWP Physical Health and Wellness events are designed to connect warriors with training, skills, and techniques that empower them to reduce stress, combat depression, and live an overall healthy and active lifestyle.

Activities like yoga and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Being a part of Wounded Warrior Project means you can get your life back on track," Robert said, "and set yourself up for success."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

