Injured Veterans Relieve Stress and Learn New Earth-Moving Skills

"I've always wanted to learn how to operate heavy equipment, so when I saw this event in my email, I jumped at the chance to go," said Army veteran Michael Slider. "I attended this event with my son Andrew for a little quality father-and-son time. My favorite part was getting the feel for how to operate the equipment and having fun doing it!"

"I like to attend these events with other military veterans who can understand and know the struggle I have," Michael said. "I'm not comfortable going out most of the time, so when I am able, I sign up for events with Wounded Warrior Project. Our family has needs that make us struggle financially, so being able to get family time to enjoy, where everything is taken care of, means a lot."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

"Wounded Warrior Project brings us warriors together to converse and socialize more than we normally would without these events," said Navy veteran Thomas Piacente. "I'm very proud to be a warrior. And I enjoyed operating the huge excavator; controlling such a large machine was an amazing experience."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

